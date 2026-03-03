Rajya Sabha Elections 2026: BJP Names Laxmi Verma From Chhattisgarh
Published : March 3, 2026 at 5:36 PM IST
New Delhi/Raipur/Balodabazar: The BJP on Tuesday named Laxmi Verma from Chhattisgarh for the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled in April. Narayan Chandel, Krishnamurthy Bandhi, Bhupendra Savnani, Saroj Pandey, and Kiran Baghel were also in the race.
Chhattisgarh has five seats in the Rajya Sabha, and the terms of Phoolodevi Netam and KTS Tulsi from Congress are expiring. Two other seats are also held by Congress members Rajiv Shukla and Ranjeet Ranjan, whose terms are expiring in 2028. The term of the fifth seat, held by the BJP's Devendra Pratap Singh, will expire in 2030.
The BJP leadership has finalised Verma's name, keeping in mind organisational experience, social activism, and regional balance. She has been associated with the party for a long time and has held various responsibilities from the grassroots to the state and national levels.
A resident of Mudpar village in Simga block of Balodabazar, Verma has a political career spanning more than three decades. She joined the BJP as a primary member in 1990 and has remained active in the organisation. Given her activism and organisational skills, she was appointed the representative of Raipur MP Ramesh Bais in 2000, which is considered a turning point in her political career, as it helped her garner extensive political experience.
In 2001, she was appointed a member of the BJP Mahila Morcha Working Committee, where she served for four years, strengthening the organisation's influence among women workers. Due to her continued association with the organisation, she was appointed a member of the National Working Committee of the BJP Panchayati Raj Cell in 2010, a position she held until 2014.
During this period, she also served as a member of the BJP Mahila Morcha Working Committee till 2022, managing important responsibilities at the state level. From 2021 to 2025, she served as the state vice-president of the BJP. During this time, she was also entrusted with the responsibility of the Gariaband organisation and the party's media spokesperson. She is recognised as a strong speaker, organiser, and a leader with an understanding of social dynamics.
Manwa Kurmi Kshatriya Samaj president Khodas Ram Kashya extended best wishes to Verma on behalf of the community. "This is a proud moment for the entire community. Lakshmi Verma has played an active role in the organisation, community, and public service for years. Her nomination is not only a personal achievement but also a recognition of the community's hard work and participation. She will strongly represent the state and community in the upper house of Parliament," he added.
