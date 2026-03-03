ETV Bharat / state

Rajya Sabha Elections 2026: BJP Names Laxmi Verma From Chhattisgarh

New Delhi/Raipur/Balodabazar: The BJP on Tuesday named Laxmi Verma from Chhattisgarh for the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled in April. Narayan Chandel, Krishnamurthy Bandhi, Bhupendra Savnani, Saroj Pandey, and Kiran Baghel were also in the race.

Chhattisgarh has five seats in the Rajya Sabha, and the terms of Phoolodevi Netam and KTS Tulsi from Congress are expiring. Two other seats are also held by Congress members Rajiv Shukla and Ranjeet Ranjan, whose terms are expiring in 2028. The term of the fifth seat, held by the BJP's Devendra Pratap Singh, will expire in 2030.

The BJP leadership has finalised Verma's name, keeping in mind organisational experience, social activism, and regional balance. She has been associated with the party for a long time and has held various responsibilities from the grassroots to the state and national levels.

A resident of Mudpar village in Simga block of Balodabazar, Verma has a political career spanning more than three decades. She joined the BJP as a primary member in 1990 and has remained active in the organisation. Given her activism and organisational skills, she was appointed the representative of Raipur MP Ramesh Bais in 2000, which is considered a turning point in her political career, as it helped her garner extensive political experience.