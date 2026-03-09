ETV Bharat / state

Rajya Sabha Election: Six Including Elected Unopposed From Tamil Nadu, One From Himachal Pradesh

Chennai/Shimla: All six candidates who contested the Rajya Sabha elections from Tamil Nadu were elected unopposed on Monday. Similarly, Congress leader Anurag Sharma was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Himachal Pradesh.

The deadline for withdrawing nominations for the six vacant Rajya Sabha seats in the state ended at 3 pm on the day. Rajya Sabha Election Officer Shanthi, said, "All six candidates who contested the Rajya Sabha elections from Tamil Nadu have been elected unopposed".

Shanthi said, Thambidurai from All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Dr Anbumani Ramadoss of Pattali Makkal Katchi, Christopher Thilak from Congress, Trichy Siva and Prof Constantine Ravindran from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and LK Suthees from Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam were elected unopposed as per Section 53(2) of the Representation of People Act, 1951, and Rule 11(1) of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961.

Thambidurai, Anbumani Ramadoss and LK Suthees were given certificates of their election to the upper House of the Parliament by Shanthi.

Those who contested and won on behalf of the DMK alliance will be given the certificates in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.