ETV Bharat / state

Rajya Sabha Election 2026: Congress Reveals Names Of Four MLAs Who Cross-Voted

New Delhi/Chandigarh: Congress on Wednesday revealed the names of four party MLAs who cross-voted in favour of the BJP in the Haryana Rajya Sabha elections.

Haryana Congress in-charge BK Hariprasad said that the party's disciplinary committee has been informed and show-cause notices will be issued to these MLAs.

"The MLAs who engaged in cross-voting have been identified. They are MLA Shaili Chaudhary from Naraingarh, MLA Mohammad Ilyas from Punhana, MLA Mohammad Israel from Hathin, and MLA Renu Bala from Sadhaura. Their explanations will be heard first and then disciplinary action will be taken against them."

Hariprasad said that the party's disciplinary committee chairman, Dharampal Malik, has been apprised of the matter and show-cause notices will be issued to all these MLAs today. After this, action will be initiated against them, he said.