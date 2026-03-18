Rajya Sabha Election 2026: Congress Reveals Names Of Four MLAs Who Cross-Voted
MLAs who cross-voted for BJP are Shaili Chaudhary from Naraingarh, Mohammad Ilyas from Punhana, Mohammad Israel from Hathin, and Renu Bala from Sadhaura.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 3:59 PM IST
New Delhi/Chandigarh: Congress on Wednesday revealed the names of four party MLAs who cross-voted in favour of the BJP in the Haryana Rajya Sabha elections.
Haryana Congress in-charge BK Hariprasad said that the party's disciplinary committee has been informed and show-cause notices will be issued to these MLAs.
"The MLAs who engaged in cross-voting have been identified. They are MLA Shaili Chaudhary from Naraingarh, MLA Mohammad Ilyas from Punhana, MLA Mohammad Israel from Hathin, and MLA Renu Bala from Sadhaura. Their explanations will be heard first and then disciplinary action will be taken against them."
Hariprasad said that the party's disciplinary committee chairman, Dharampal Malik, has been apprised of the matter and show-cause notices will be issued to all these MLAs today. After this, action will be initiated against them, he said.
Elections for two Rajya Sabha seats was held on Monday. Sanjay Bhatia of BJP won one seat and Congress's Karamvir Singh Boudh bagged the other in a close fight against Independent candidate Satish Nandal. Congress's victory came amid allegations of five Congress candidates allegedly cross-voting for BJP. The Returning Officer had declared five votes invalid, of which, four were cast by Congress MLAs. The Congress, however, has disclosed the names of only four MLAs.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Shaili Chaudhary's husband, Ramkishan Gurjar, had resigned from both the party and the position of Congress working president. MLAs Shaili Chaudhary and Renu Bala are considered close associates of Sirsa MP Kumari Selja.
#WATCH | Chandigarh: On cross‑voting in Haryana Rajya Sabha Polls, Congress Leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda says, " ... the names of the mlas will be noted. the high command has the details. by the end of the day, everything will be clear. other mlas will also be reviewed. the names… pic.twitter.com/lrz7Ptkk97— ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2026
Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the Congress high command has the names of the MLAs and by the end of the day, everything will become clear. "Other MLAs will also be reviewed and the names will be identified. Party will take action against them," he said.
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