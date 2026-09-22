ETV Bharat / state

Rajya Sabha Bypoll Scheduled For Durga Puja Shasthi; Bengal Assembly Staff Fear Holiday Cancellation

Kolkata: With the news of the Rajya Sabha by-poll schedule for West Bengal, considerable nervousness has been generated amongst employees of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, since the election will be held on Shasthi, which is the ceremonial start of Durga Puja celebrations.

The vacancy occurred after Koel Mallick, an actor who ventured into politics, resigned from her Rajya Sabha seat. The Election Commission’s schedule sets the date for the polling on October 16, and this overlaps with the start of the festival season through the Bodhan ritual.

Whereas voting in the Rajya Sabha by-elections involves MLAs of the state rather than voters, the responsibility of conducting the election process falls on the shoulders of employees of the assembly secretariat. Employees need to conduct the entire process of preparations for the election and polling process.