Rajya Sabha Bypoll Scheduled For Durga Puja Shasthi; Bengal Assembly Staff Fear Holiday Cancellation
The Election Commission’s schedule sets the date for the polling on October 16, and this overlaps with start of the festival season through Bodhan ritual.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 11:38 PM IST
Kolkata: With the news of the Rajya Sabha by-poll schedule for West Bengal, considerable nervousness has been generated amongst employees of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, since the election will be held on Shasthi, which is the ceremonial start of Durga Puja celebrations.
The vacancy occurred after Koel Mallick, an actor who ventured into politics, resigned from her Rajya Sabha seat. The Election Commission’s schedule sets the date for the polling on October 16, and this overlaps with the start of the festival season through the Bodhan ritual.
Whereas voting in the Rajya Sabha by-elections involves MLAs of the state rather than voters, the responsibility of conducting the election process falls on the shoulders of employees of the assembly secretariat. Employees need to conduct the entire process of preparations for the election and polling process.
Traditionally, employees of the Assembly were offered a festive holiday starting from Panchami, so that they could engage in Puja preparation work. Due to a change in administrative procedure and the scheduling of the polling process on Shasthi, employees have expressed concerns regarding possible sudden cancellation of their seasonal holidays.
Even with the short notice period, Assembly authorities have observed that there is little chance of a real contest. Political calculation regarding the party position in the House reveals that there is no chance of a real contest between the ruling and opposition benches. In case of election of candidates uncontested before the polling date, there will be no requirement for Shasthi polling day work for the employees, thus offering a complete holiday to them. There has been no official announcement by the Assembly authorities regarding the holiday schedule for the employees.
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