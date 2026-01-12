ETV Bharat / state

Rajpath Infracon Creates Four Guinness World Records In Construction Of Bengaluru-Vijayawada NH

The company started work on the project on May 5 last year at Satharlapalli in the Puttaparthi mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district in Andhra Pradesh. On May 6, near Bonthalapalli, the company completed a 28.89 kilometre stretch of road in less than 24 hours, setting the first record.

Amaravati: Rajpath Infracon, a Pune-based infrastructure firm, has created four Guinness World Records in the construction of Bengaluru-Vijayawada national highway via Kadapa.

The company set the second record by continuously laying the highest amount of bituminous concrete weighing 10,655 tonnes, in 24 hours. By May 11, Rajpath Infracon set a third record by continuously laying 57,500 tonnes of bituminous concrete, and the fourth by constructing a total of 156 kilometres (26 kilometres of six-lane road).

Naidu congratulated all those involved in achieving the four Guinness World Records in the Bengaluru–Vijayawada Economic Corridor project.

He praised the achievement calling it a "matter of pride for the entire nation". The Chief Minister said it was a proud moment to achieve the milestone under the leadership of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. He requested Gadkari to construct a road from Amaravati to Bengaluru and suggested that it be named the 'Amaravati–Bengaluru Road'.

Gadkari congratulated everyone who worked towards achieving the records and stated that the Andhra Pradesh government has been extending full cooperation for the completion of National Highway projects. He also responded positively to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's proposal for the Amaravati–Bengaluru Road.

NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav and CMD of Rajpath Infracon Jagdish Kadam appreciated the cooperation of the Andhra Pradesh government in achieving the record in road construction. They recalled that the government extended support without any obstacles to the project.