ETV Bharat / state

Rajnath Singh Witnesses 'Thar Shakti', Offers Prayers At Tanot Mata Mandir Near Longewala Border

On Thursday, Rajnath Singh inaugurated Shaurya Van in Jaisalmer and visited the 1971 Indo-Pak war museum.

Rajnath Singh In Jaisalmer: Witnesses 'Thar Shakti', Offers Prayers At Tanot Mata Mandir Near Indo-Pak Border
Rajnath Singh visiting Tanot Mata Mandir (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 24, 2025 at 2:40 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Jaisalmer: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday witnessed 'Thar Shakti' exercise conducted by the Indian Army at the Longewala border, adjacent to the Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district.

During the military exercise, Singh reviewed the Army's modern combat capabilities and preparedness for desert warfare. Praising the soldiers' courage, valour, and dedication, the Defence Minister said that the Indian Army is ready to defend the country's borders under all circumstances. He also interacted with Army officers and took stock of operational preparations.

Longewala is the historic site where the Indian Army defeated the enemy during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. Through the 'Thar Shakti' exercise, the Army once again conveyed the message that the country's borders are completely secure.

Prior to this, Singh visited the world-famous Tanot Mata Mandir near Longewala and offered prayers at the revered shrine. He was accompanied by Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi and Battle Axe Division Commander Major General Ashish Khurana.

Singh was welcomed at the temple complex by Border Security Force (BSF) Deputy Inspector General Jatinder Singh Binji, Commandant Neeraj Sharma and Assistant Commandant Vikas Narayan Singh.

The Defence Minister performed a puja at the Tanot Mata Mandir and prayed for the prosperity of the country and the security of its borders. He then performed Jalabhishek at Mahadev Temple and tied a handkerchief on the Khejri tree near the Mansha Mata Temple to fulfill his wishes.

During his visit, he observed the unexploded bomb shells dropped by Pakistan during the 1965 Indo-Pakistan War on the temple complex. It is believed that the bombs did not detonate due to the grace of Tanot Mata.

Singh said he felt honoured to visit Tanot Mata Mandir, a place symbolising the country's unwavering faith and bravery. He praised the courage, loyalty, and commitment of the BSF personnel to serve the nation.

Thar Shakti is a significant field training exercise of the Indian Army, showcasing ground warfare, joint operations and technical warfare tactics in desert conditions. The exercise showcases the coordinated use of tanks, armoured vehicles, helicopters and modern weapons.

On Thursday, Singh inaugurated Shaurya Van in Jaisalmer and visited the 1971 Indo-Pak war museum. He reached Jaisalmer on Thursday to attend a host of programmes, including Army Commanders' Conference.

Also Read

  1. Every Inch Of Pak Territory Within BrahMos Range, Operation Sindoor Was Only A Trailer: Rajnath
  2. India Procured Military Hardware Worth Rs 1.20 Lakh Cr From Domestic Sources In 2024-25: Rajnath

TAGGED:

DEFENCE MINISTER RAJNATH SINGH
RAJNATH SINGH
THAR SHAKTI
TANOT MATA MANDIR
RAJNATH SINGH IN JAISALMER

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Bihar Elections | Ground Report: Karpoori Gave Dignity To Samastipur Where Discontent Over Unemployment And Development Still Runs High

Bihar Elections 2025: Patna’s Bustling Marine Drive Offers Food For Thought On State’s Progress

Pakistan's Implosion And The Munir Moment: Religion, Army And Collapse Of Purpose | Analysis

Interview | 'Never Believed Naxalites Would Surender In Such Large Numbers': Former Chhattisgarh DGP

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.