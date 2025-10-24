Rajnath Singh Witnesses 'Thar Shakti', Offers Prayers At Tanot Mata Mandir Near Longewala Border
Published : October 24, 2025 at 2:40 PM IST
Jaisalmer: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday witnessed 'Thar Shakti' exercise conducted by the Indian Army at the Longewala border, adjacent to the Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district.
During the military exercise, Singh reviewed the Army's modern combat capabilities and preparedness for desert warfare. Praising the soldiers' courage, valour, and dedication, the Defence Minister said that the Indian Army is ready to defend the country's borders under all circumstances. He also interacted with Army officers and took stock of operational preparations.
During the military exercise, Singh reviewed the Army's modern combat capabilities and preparedness for desert warfare.
Exercise Thar Shakti is an Indian Army exercise focused on land-based combat in desert terrains
Longewala is the historic site where the Indian Army defeated the enemy during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. Through the 'Thar Shakti' exercise, the Army once again conveyed the message that the country's borders are completely secure.
Prior to this, Singh visited the world-famous Tanot Mata Mandir near Longewala and offered prayers at the revered shrine. He was accompanied by Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi and Battle Axe Division Commander Major General Ashish Khurana.
Singh was accompanied by Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi and Battle Axe Division Commander Major General Ashish Khurana.
Singh was welcomed at the temple complex by Border Security Force (BSF) Deputy Inspector General Jatinder Singh Binji, Commandant Neeraj Sharma and Assistant Commandant Vikas Narayan Singh.
The Defence Minister performed a puja at the Tanot Mata Mandir and prayed for the prosperity of the country and the security of its borders. He then performed Jalabhishek at Mahadev Temple and tied a handkerchief on the Khejri tree near the Mansha Mata Temple to fulfill his wishes.
During his visit, he observed the unexploded bomb shells dropped by Pakistan during the 1965 Indo-Pakistan War on the temple complex.
He also saw the bomb shells which were dropped by Pakistan during the 1965 Indo-Pakistan War on the Shri Tanot Rai Mata temple complex, but none of the… pic.twitter.com/VqVRcUalmC
During his visit, he observed the unexploded bomb shells dropped by Pakistan during the 1965 Indo-Pakistan War on the temple complex. It is believed that the bombs did not detonate due to the grace of Tanot Mata.
Singh said he felt honoured to visit Tanot Mata Mandir, a place symbolising the country's unwavering faith and bravery. He praised the courage, loyalty, and commitment of the BSF personnel to serve the nation.
Thar Shakti is a significant field training exercise of the Indian Army, showcasing ground warfare, joint operations and technical warfare tactics in desert conditions. The exercise showcases the coordinated use of tanks, armoured vehicles, helicopters and modern weapons.
On Thursday, Singh inaugurated Shaurya Van in Jaisalmer and visited the 1971 Indo-Pak war museum. He reached Jaisalmer on Thursday to attend a host of programmes, including Army Commanders' Conference.
