Rajnath Singh Witnesses 'Thar Shakti', Offers Prayers At Tanot Mata Mandir Near Longewala Border

Jaisalmer: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday witnessed 'Thar Shakti' exercise conducted by the Indian Army at the Longewala border, adjacent to the Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district.

During the military exercise, Singh reviewed the Army's modern combat capabilities and preparedness for desert warfare. Praising the soldiers' courage, valour, and dedication, the Defence Minister said that the Indian Army is ready to defend the country's borders under all circumstances. He also interacted with Army officers and took stock of operational preparations.

Longewala is the historic site where the Indian Army defeated the enemy during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. Through the 'Thar Shakti' exercise, the Army once again conveyed the message that the country's borders are completely secure.

Prior to this, Singh visited the world-famous Tanot Mata Mandir near Longewala and offered prayers at the revered shrine. He was accompanied by Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi and Battle Axe Division Commander Major General Ashish Khurana.