Rajnath Singh Extends Support To Chhattisgarh For Bastar Regiment In The Army
In a letter to Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma, he said there will certainly be a positive initiative regarding Bastar and to raise the regiment.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 1:05 PM IST
Raipur: Defence Minister Rajnath Sing has written to Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma supporting the initiative to raise a Bastar Regiment in the Indian Army.
Sharma wrote to Singh on June 26, requesting the establishment of the regiment, which will be a significant achievement for the state.
"Personnel from the tribal-dominated Bastar division of Chhattisgarh have demonstrated their valour and indomitable courage in anti-Naxal operations over the past years. They are adept at guerrilla warfare, even under the challenging conditions of difficult terrains," Sharma stated in the letter.
"The formation of a 'Bastar Regiment' in the Indian Army would be a strategic initiative contributing to national security, regional development, and social stability. It would provide a structured path for the youth of Bastar to serve the nation, while also fostering pride, discipline, and economic progress in the region. Therefore, a request is made for the establishment of a 'Bastar Regiment' in the Indian Army," he wrote.
भारतीय सेना में बस्तर रेजिमेंट की स्थापना... pic.twitter.com/icH910uWuC— Vijay sharma (@vijaysharmacg) July 28, 2026
In response, Singh wrote, "I have received the letter regarding the establishment of a Bastar Regiment in the Indian Army. The matter is being examined. There will certainly be a positive initiative regarding Bastar, and we will make every effort to establish the Bastar Regiment."
The establishment of a Bastar Regiment in the Indian Army would be a major milestone following the eradication of Naxalism from the Bastar region.
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