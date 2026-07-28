ETV Bharat / state

Rajnath Singh Extends Support To Chhattisgarh For Bastar Regiment In The Army

Raipur: Defence Minister Rajnath Sing has written to Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma supporting the initiative to raise a Bastar Regiment in the Indian Army.

Sharma wrote to Singh on June 26, requesting the establishment of the regiment, which will be a significant achievement for the state.

"Personnel from the tribal-dominated Bastar division of Chhattisgarh have demonstrated their valour and indomitable courage in anti-Naxal operations over the past years. They are adept at guerrilla warfare, even under the challenging conditions of difficult terrains," Sharma stated in the letter.