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Rajnath Singh Extends Support To Chhattisgarh For Bastar Regiment In The Army

In a letter to Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma, he said there will certainly be a positive initiative regarding Bastar and to raise the regiment.

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Representational image. (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 28, 2026 at 1:05 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Raipur: Defence Minister Rajnath Sing has written to Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma supporting the initiative to raise a Bastar Regiment in the Indian Army.

Sharma wrote to Singh on June 26, requesting the establishment of the regiment, which will be a significant achievement for the state.

"Personnel from the tribal-dominated Bastar division of Chhattisgarh have demonstrated their valour and indomitable courage in anti-Naxal operations over the past years. They are adept at guerrilla warfare, even under the challenging conditions of difficult terrains," Sharma stated in the letter.

"The formation of a 'Bastar Regiment' in the Indian Army would be a strategic initiative contributing to national security, regional development, and social stability. It would provide a structured path for the youth of Bastar to serve the nation, while also fostering pride, discipline, and economic progress in the region. Therefore, a request is made for the establishment of a 'Bastar Regiment' in the Indian Army," he wrote.

In response, Singh wrote, "I have received the letter regarding the establishment of a Bastar Regiment in the Indian Army. The matter is being examined. There will certainly be a positive initiative regarding Bastar, and we will make every effort to establish the Bastar Regiment."

The establishment of a Bastar Regiment in the Indian Army would be a major milestone following the eradication of Naxalism from the Bastar region.

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TAGGED:

INDIAN ARMY
RAJNATH SINGH
VIJAY SHARMA
BASTAR REGION
BASTAR REGIMENT

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