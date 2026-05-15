Rajnath Praises Chandrababu's Vision, Technological Focus; Rs 15,803 Cr AMCA Defence Project Launched In Andhra Pradesh
Rajnath Singh and Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation for key defence projects and signed nine MoUs in defence and aerospace sectors.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST
Puttaparthi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday laid the foundation stone for a Rs 15,803 crore Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project on 650 acres in Puttaparthi in Sathya Sai district, marking a major milestone in strengthening India’s defence ecosystem.
Speaking at the ceremony, Singh praised CM Naidu's vision, technological focus and commitment towards development. "In my long public life, I have seen many leaders and worked with many representatives but the passion for technology, commitment to development and foresight to predict the future that we see in Naidu Garu is rarely seen. For him, thinking small is impossible," he said.
"His commitment for the development of Andhra Pradesh has been appreciated not only in India but on international forums," the Defence Minister added.
Speaking at the Foundation Laying and Ground Breaking ceremony of various defence projects in Puttaparthi (AP). https://t.co/prKjbkv3tj— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 15, 2026
Singh further said that the country is moving forward with the aim of achieving complete self-reliance in the defence sector. The public and private sectors are working hand in hand, he said.
"Drone technology has become a game changer in the field of war. Eight drone companies have come together to start a drone city in Kurnool, which will soon be known as a drone hub. The role of drones has also become crucial in the economy and agriculture sector. HFCL is coming up with an investment of Rs 1294 crore and a new chapter is about to begin in the field of self-reliance in arms manufacturing. Earlier during war, we had to depend on other countries for our own security and were the world's largest importer in the defence sector. But now the situation has changed. In 2004, India manufactured weapons worth Rs 46,000 crore and now the figure has reached a record Rs 1.75 lakh crore," he said.
Earlier, CM Naidu said the AMCA project will strengthen the countries indigenous defence capabilities and support Atmanirbhar Bharat in aerospace sector. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is rapidly advancing towards self-reliance in next-generation defence technologies. The AMCA programme will strengthen indigenous capabilities in stealth systems, advanced avionics, and integrated combat aviation.
Rayalaseema won’t just achieve targets, it will take targets down too.— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) May 15, 2026
Today marks a major milestone in strengthening India’s defence ecosystem, with Andhra Pradesh at its core. I had the honour and privilege of joining Hon’ble Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh Ji in… pic.twitter.com/7wjGctYCjg
Singh and Naidu laid foundation for key defence projects across the region and signed nine MoUs with companies in the defence and aerospace sectors, further positioning Andhra Pradesh as a major hub for strategic manufacturing and innovation.
"Operation Sindoor is a source of pride for Indians. We have launched a modern drone ecosystem in India through our Drone City in Kurnool district. Eight companies are going to be set up at a cost pf Rs 686 crore and these will provide job opportunities to around 2,500 people. Once upon a time, Rayalaseema was the land of Ratanalaseema and Anantapur had turned into a desert. NTR is credited for changing the contours of Rayalaseema. He had resolved to bring water to the border and change the lives of the people. We are completing the projects he initiated. We have brought water to the border with efficient water management systems and with the help of the Centre, the contours of Rayalaseema are set to change," Naidu said.
The CM further assured, "The NDA government will take the responsibility of making Rayalaseema Ratanalaseema again and will start the work of the Kadapa Steel Plant in June. Andhra Pradesh is standing as a protective shield for the country. Once gold meant KGF but now it is Jonnagiri Gold Field. This year, we will produce 600 kg of gold in Jonnagiri Gold Field and 1500 kg next year. Andhra Pradesh is going to become the venue for gold production".
Minister Nara Lokesh said 'CBN' is the three-letter person who brought car manufacturing industries to the drought-stricken land. "CBN is the person who brought fighter jet manufacturing industries to this area. Once there were not even a hundred houses in Puttaparthi and now Puttaparthi has become a wonderful spiritual centre for the world. The double-engine bullet train government will bring more benefits to the state. The flood of investments in the state continues. A High Court bench is going to be set up in Kurnool soon. The Rayalaseema region is going to develop further. We have shown the speed of doing business in 23 months," Lokesh said.
Union Minister Rammohan Naidu, state Ministers Angani Satya Prasad, TG Bharat, Satyakumar Yadav and others participated in the programme.
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