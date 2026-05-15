ETV Bharat / state

Rajnath Praises Chandrababu's Vision, Technological Focus; Rs 15,803 Cr AMCA Defence Project Launched In Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu and Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh during the inauguration of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme in the Sri Sathya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday, May 15, 2026 ( IANS/X/@ncbn )

Puttaparthi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday laid the foundation stone for a Rs 15,803 crore Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project on 650 acres in Puttaparthi in Sathya Sai district, marking a major milestone in strengthening India’s defence ecosystem.

Speaking at the ceremony, Singh praised CM Naidu's vision, technological focus and commitment towards development. "In my long public life, I have seen many leaders and worked with many representatives but the passion for technology, commitment to development and foresight to predict the future that we see in Naidu Garu is rarely seen. For him, thinking small is impossible," he said.

"His commitment for the development of Andhra Pradesh has been appreciated not only in India but on international forums," the Defence Minister added.

Singh further said that the country is moving forward with the aim of achieving complete self-reliance in the defence sector. The public and private sectors are working hand in hand, he said.

"Drone technology has become a game changer in the field of war. Eight drone companies have come together to start a drone city in Kurnool, which will soon be known as a drone hub. The role of drones has also become crucial in the economy and agriculture sector. HFCL is coming up with an investment of Rs 1294 crore and a new chapter is about to begin in the field of self-reliance in arms manufacturing. Earlier during war, we had to depend on other countries for our own security and were the world's largest importer in the defence sector. But now the situation has changed. In 2004, India manufactured weapons worth Rs 46,000 crore and now the figure has reached a record Rs 1.75 lakh crore," he said.