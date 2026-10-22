ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Rajnandgaon SP Ankita Sharma Faces Scrutiny Over AK-47 Firing During Dussehra Arms Worship

Rajnandgaon SP Ankita Sharma has come under scrutiny after a video showed her firing an AK-47 during Vijayadashami arms worship. ( ETV Bharat )

Rajnandgaon: Ankita Sharma, Rajnandgaon Superintendent of Police, has come under scrutiny after a video showed her firing an AK-47 into the air during arms worship on Vijayadashami. The video went viral on social media, raising questions about police protocol and the conduct of senior officers.

Arms worship is traditionally performed on Vijayadashami. However, the video showing Sharma firing into the air after the ritual sparked controversy and raised questions about whether established protocols were followed.

After the video circulated, questions were raised about protocol and police conduct. As the matter gained attention, senior police officials were also informed.

Rajnandgaon Range Inspector General Ajay Yadav said police headquarters had taken note of the matter. He added that police headquarters had sought an explanation from Sharma over the incident.

"The matter has come to the notice of police headquarters. The incident concerns celebratory firing in Rajnandgaon on the occasion of Vijayadashami. A video of the firing went viral on social media. Taking cognisance of it, the police have sought an explanation regarding the dignity of the police force and the alleged disregard for protocol. Once they receive the explanation, they will send it to police headquarters. Further action will be taken accordingly," Yadav said.