Rajnandgaon Colleges Form Special Teams To Curb Entry Of Stray Dogs
Colleges in Rajnandgaon have set up faculty-led monitoring teams to prevent stray dogs from entering campuses and reduce risks to students.
Published : December 30, 2025 at 9:09 PM IST
Rajnandgaon: In a bid to ensure student safety, authorities in Rajnandgaon district have constituted special teams of professors and staff across government colleges to monitor and prevent the entry of stray dogs into college campuses, officials said. Nodal officers have been appointed in all government colleges, with additional staff members included in the teams. These nodal officers will oversee regular monitoring and coordinate necessary action, officials said.
At the government Digvijay College, the largest college in the district, a dedicated team has also been formed to address the potential threat posed by stray dog attacks. Principal Dr Suchitra Gupta said professors and assistant professors have been appointed as nodal officers for the purpose.
"The boundary walls of the college campus are being repaired to prevent dogs from entering. Details of the nodal officers, including their name, mobile number, and helpline number, have been displayed in posters. A team has also been appointed at Digvijay College," Gupta added.
She further said that lectures will be organised to raise awareness among students about dogs and to educate them on the steps to take in case of an accident. "Examinations are currently underway. A lecture will be held for all students in the last week of January. This lecture will provide information on how to protect students from stray dogs," she added.
Gupta further said that the college administration is coordinating with the municipal corporation, as stray dogs have been causing multiple problems, including incidents of dog bites involving students in the past.
According to officials, Rajnandgaon district has around 24 government colleges where stray dogs are frequently seen. The municipal corporation will be informed immediately if stray dogs are found entering college premises, they said.
Read More