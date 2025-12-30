ETV Bharat / state

Rajnandgaon Colleges Form Special Teams To Curb Entry Of Stray Dogs

Rajnandgaon: In a bid to ensure student safety, authorities in Rajnandgaon district have constituted special teams of professors and staff across government colleges to monitor and prevent the entry of stray dogs into college campuses, officials said. Nodal officers have been appointed in all government colleges, with additional staff members included in the teams. These nodal officers will oversee regular monitoring and coordinate necessary action, officials said.

At the government Digvijay College, the largest college in the district, a dedicated team has also been formed to address the potential threat posed by stray dog attacks. Principal Dr Suchitra Gupta said professors and assistant professors have been appointed as nodal officers for the purpose.

"The boundary walls of the college campus are being repaired to prevent dogs from entering. Details of the nodal officers, including their name, mobile number, and helpline number, have been displayed in posters. A team has also been appointed at Digvijay College," Gupta added.

She further said that lectures will be organised to raise awareness among students about dogs and to educate them on the steps to take in case of an accident. "Examinations are currently underway. A lecture will be held for all students in the last week of January. This lecture will provide information on how to protect students from stray dogs," she added.