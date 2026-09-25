ETV Bharat / state

Second Student Dies In Six Days At Rajkot's Marwadi University, Police Probe All Angles

Rajkot: A second student has died within six days, triggering concern and fear at Marwadi University campus in Rajkot district of Gujarat. The death of third-year Computer Science student Hemant Gandma near the university's main building, comes less than a week after a woman student from the same university allegedly died by suicide after jumping from a hostel building.

Hemant was from Andhra Pradesh and was living in the university hostel while pursuing his studies. After learning about the incident, security staff and other students reached the spot and informed the police. The body was sent for post-mortem examination, and police have begun an investigation.

The two incidents within a week have caused concern among students and their families and affected the campus environment. Students have also demanded greater attention to mental health and campus safety.

The incident has raised further questions as both student who have died within a week at the university are from Andhra Pradesh. As a result, police are investigating any possible connection between the two incidents.

Police have checked Hemant's room for any note. They are also recording statements from his friends and roommate, while also examining his social media activity and telephone records.

Police's preliminary suspicion points towards suicide, but the possibility of an accident has not been ruled out. All angles are being investigated.

Police Examine Academic Pressure, Hostel Environment