Second Student Dies In Six Days At Rajkot's Marwadi University, Police Probe All Angles
Police have examined the student's room, and are looking into his social media activity and telephone records, while recording statements from friends and his roommate.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 6:06 PM IST
Rajkot: A second student has died within six days, triggering concern and fear at Marwadi University campus in Rajkot district of Gujarat. The death of third-year Computer Science student Hemant Gandma near the university's main building, comes less than a week after a woman student from the same university allegedly died by suicide after jumping from a hostel building.
Hemant was from Andhra Pradesh and was living in the university hostel while pursuing his studies. After learning about the incident, security staff and other students reached the spot and informed the police. The body was sent for post-mortem examination, and police have begun an investigation.
The two incidents within a week have caused concern among students and their families and affected the campus environment. Students have also demanded greater attention to mental health and campus safety.
The incident has raised further questions as both student who have died within a week at the university are from Andhra Pradesh. As a result, police are investigating any possible connection between the two incidents.
Police have checked Hemant's room for any note. They are also recording statements from his friends and roommate, while also examining his social media activity and telephone records.
Police's preliminary suspicion points towards suicide, but the possibility of an accident has not been ruled out. All angles are being investigated.
Police Examine Academic Pressure, Hostel Environment
Police are also examining the possibility of mental stress following the earlier incident, along with academic pressure and the hostel environment.
The two incidents near the university buildings have also raised questions about campus security. Police are examining whether security increased after the first incident and whether CCTV cameras in the area were functioning.
The university administration has largely remained silent. Deputy Registrar Varghese Nidhis said police were investigating the incident and that the university was cooperating with the probe.
However, the university has not clearly responded on the availability of counsellors for students' mental health needs, or its system for hostel monitoring and supervision.
ABVP Protest, Clash With Police
Following the incident, ABVP staged a protest at the university. A confrontation between police and protesters took place during the demonstration. Some activists were injured and taken to hospital for treatment. Police have been deployed in large numbers in the university area after the protest.
The circumstances surrounding Hemant's death remain under investigation. Police are examining all possible angles, and the exact cause will become clear after the investigation is completed.
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