ETV Bharat / state

Rajkot TRP Game Zone Fire Tragedy: Two Years On, Victims' Families Still Wait For Justice

Rajkot: Panic, chaos and screams engulfed the area after a devastating fire broke out at the TRP Game Zone in Rajkot around 5 pm on May 25, 2024. The massive blaze spread rapidly across the premises, trapping people inside. The game zone is located behind Sayaji Hotel between Kalawad Road and Nana Mava Road.

As many as 27 people lost their lives after being burnt alive in the tragedy. Rajkot had never seen such a disaster before. The entire city was left in mourning. Several victims were burnt beyond recognition, with their bodies completely charred. The remains were handed over to their families only after DNA identification was completed.

Two years have passed since the horrific incident. Yet the case continues to be rescheduled from one hearing date to another. All the accused have been granted bail, while day-to-day proceedings in the matter are still pending. This has sparked serious questions over the continued delay in the case.

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, the government appeared to act swiftly. Investigations were carried out rapidly, multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed and one accused after another was arrested. The chargesheet was also filed within a matter of days.

But now, questions are being raised over the pace of the trial. In several high-profile cases, governments ensure speedy proceedings and even convictions within months, but in this case, people are questioning whether the alleged involvement of officials has made it a special case.

Accused In The TRP Fire Tragedy

The police registered the complaint and lodged offences against 16 accused.

1. Dhaval Thakkar, proprietor of Dhaval Corporation and partner in Raceway Enterprise

2. Ashoksinh Jadeja

3. Kiritsinh Jadeja

4. Prakashchand Hiran

5. Yuvrajsinh Solanki

6. Rahul Rathod, Game Zone manager

7. Nitin Lodha Jain, Town Planning Officer, Rajkot Municipal Corporation

8. Mansukh Sagathiya, Assistant TPO

9. Gautam Joshi, Assistant TPO

10. Mukesh Makwana, Fire Station Officer, Kalawad Road Fire Station

11. Rohit Vigora, Assistant Engineer, TP branch

12. Jaydeep Choudhary

13. Rajesh Makwana, Chief Fire Officer

14. Ilesh Vala Kher, Deputy Chief Fire Officer

15. Bhikha Theba

16. Mahesh Rathod

Among the accused, Prakashchand Hiran died during the incident itself. The remaining 15 accused were arrested and later remanded to jail. At present, all of them are out on bail.

Even today, grief continues to haunt the families of the victims. Families who lost their loved ones are still waiting for justice. The government itself had sought a day-to-day hearing in the case and had moved an application before the court. However, despite considerable time having passed since that request, a regular hearing of the case has yet to begin.

Advocate Narendrasinh Jadeja, representing the victims, said private witnesses should be examined first so that they cannot be influenced through pressure, threats or inducements. He also demanded protection for witnesses whose statements are yet to be recorded. He said the government had approached the High Court seeking a speedy trial, following which directions were issued to the local court.

According to legal sources, statements of doctors who conducted the postmortem examinations are currently being recorded in court. One of the six doctors had remained absent from several hearings and later joined via a WhatsApp video call, after which the judge warned that a fine of Rs 50,000 would be imposed if he failed to appear in person at the next hearing. Sources added that, since there are 15 accused in the case and different accused seek adjournments at different times, the proceedings are further delayed.

Tushar, who lost his brother in the fire, said the families had submitted 14 demands to the government, but not a single one had been implemented. He alleged that all the accused in the TRP Game Zone case are now out on bail, and witnesses in the case are also being threatened. "Our home feels empty now. I lost my father earlier, and now I have lost my brother too," he said.

Advocate Suresh Faldu, who has been representing the victims since the beginning of the case, said repeated changes of judges have also slowed down the proceedings. He said the case could move faster if the court remains stable.