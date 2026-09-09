ETV Bharat / state

Rajkot Trader Cheated Of Rs 1.44 Billion In Scam Involving Indonesian Coal

Mitesh Kiritkumar Sanghvi, Manish Govindbhai Dangi along with Jai Harshad Kumar Chotalia, a CA and the main accused, swindled a trader and his accomplices of over Rs 1.44 billion by faking documents and signatures while assuring them of high returns ( ETV Bharat )

Rajkot: A businessman from Rajkot has filed a complaint of being defrauded of Rs 1.44 billion, with the Economic Offences Prevention Wing (EOW) and a case has been registered, as investigations have begun against a Chartered Accountant (CA) from Ahmedabad and his two accomplices for defrauding this businessman and his acquaintances of over Rs 1.44 billion, in the name of Indonesian coal company.

Mastermind in Ahmedabad

The mastermind of this fraud has been identified as Jai Harshad Kumar Chotalia, a CA from Ahmedabad. Along with him, two other directors of his company 'Turnrest Resources Private Limited' Manish Govindbhai Dangi (resident of Ahmedabad) and Mitesh Kiritkumar Sanghvi (resident of Rajkot) are also involved in this crime. A complaint has been registered against these three with the EOW. They already are facing charges in another case.

The case

According to the complainant Jayendrabhai Muljibhai Akbari, accused Jai Chotalia created an image of his company and named it as 'Turnrest Resources Pvt Ltd', which was importing Indonesian coal on large scale and selling it across India.

In order to win the trust of the investors, the accused lured the complainant by showing the company's projected turnover for the next five years, as Rs 1500 to 2000 crores. The accused further claimed, the investors would get huge profits and returns. The accused further said, the deposit cannot be withdrawn from the property for a period of five years against a loan sanctioned to them.

Lured by these projections and claims, the complainant Jayendrabhai Akbari along with his acquaintances, Keshubhai Haribhai Bodar, Khodabhai Mohanbhai Bogra, Rasikbhai Bodar and Bhanuben Bodar and few others, staked their valuable land worth crores of rupees. The accused mortgaged their uncultivated land and other properties located at Vad Vajdi village of Lodhika, in Rajkot district, to 'The Co-operative Bank of Rajkot Limited'. After mortgaging these properties, the accused took loans and cash credit (CC) of ₹1,44,19,26,000 (1.44 billion) and deposited the entire amount in the name of their company.

Investors kept in dark