Rajkot Trader Cheated Of Rs 1.44 Billion In Scam Involving Indonesian Coal
CA from Ahmedabad conspired with his friends to swindle the trader in the name of investing in an Indonesian coal company
Published : September 9, 2026 at 4:06 PM IST
Rajkot: A businessman from Rajkot has filed a complaint of being defrauded of Rs 1.44 billion, with the Economic Offences Prevention Wing (EOW) and a case has been registered, as investigations have begun against a Chartered Accountant (CA) from Ahmedabad and his two accomplices for defrauding this businessman and his acquaintances of over Rs 1.44 billion, in the name of Indonesian coal company.
Mastermind in Ahmedabad
The mastermind of this fraud has been identified as Jai Harshad Kumar Chotalia, a CA from Ahmedabad. Along with him, two other directors of his company 'Turnrest Resources Private Limited' Manish Govindbhai Dangi (resident of Ahmedabad) and Mitesh Kiritkumar Sanghvi (resident of Rajkot) are also involved in this crime. A complaint has been registered against these three with the EOW. They already are facing charges in another case.
The case
According to the complainant Jayendrabhai Muljibhai Akbari, accused Jai Chotalia created an image of his company and named it as 'Turnrest Resources Pvt Ltd', which was importing Indonesian coal on large scale and selling it across India.
In order to win the trust of the investors, the accused lured the complainant by showing the company's projected turnover for the next five years, as Rs 1500 to 2000 crores. The accused further claimed, the investors would get huge profits and returns. The accused further said, the deposit cannot be withdrawn from the property for a period of five years against a loan sanctioned to them.
Lured by these projections and claims, the complainant Jayendrabhai Akbari along with his acquaintances, Keshubhai Haribhai Bodar, Khodabhai Mohanbhai Bogra, Rasikbhai Bodar and Bhanuben Bodar and few others, staked their valuable land worth crores of rupees. The accused mortgaged their uncultivated land and other properties located at Vad Vajdi village of Lodhika, in Rajkot district, to 'The Co-operative Bank of Rajkot Limited'. After mortgaging these properties, the accused took loans and cash credit (CC) of ₹1,44,19,26,000 (1.44 billion) and deposited the entire amount in the name of their company.
Investors kept in dark
Meanwhile, the investors were kept in dark, as the accused periodically sent bogus audit reports and fake emails showing alleged purchases and sales. However, even after five years, when the investors received no returns, and moreover, the accused failed to even return their capital, they realised something was really fishy.
Jayendrabhai Akbari and his acquaintances, Keshubhai, Khodabhai, Rasikbhai and Bhanuben realised they had put at stake their valuable land worth crores of rupees and were taken for a royal ride.
After they registered their complaint, the investigations showed, the accused had gone a step further, when at the time the renewal of CC/loan in their bank, they committed more fraud by signing these documents without their knowledge and consent. Earlier, the same company had committed a similar fraud in a loan of Rs 64 crore from Kalupur Commercial Bank and at that time two accused were arrested.
EOW investigations
Currently, the Rajkot EOW Police have registered a case against the three accused under various sections of criminal conspiracy, betrayal, cheating and forging documents and has started the process of arresting them.
Speaking of this case, Police Inspector of EOW P M Haripara said, "Jayendrabhai Akbari has filed a complaint in connection with a fraud of Rs 1.44 billion. Based on his complaint, a case has been registered against three directors, including Ahmedabad-based CA Jai Chotalia, under sections of fraud and forgery. Preliminary information suggests that the accused had taken loans against investors' property and even forged signatures. Earlier, Kalupur Bank had filed a case against the same company in another case. A case of fraud of Rs 64 crore was registered. The accused are currently absconding and an investigation has been started for their arrest."
Meanwhile, a team has been dispatched to search for the absconding accused.