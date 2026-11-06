Rajkot: Three Nephews Kill Maternal Uncle Over Rs 60,000 Loan, Arrested By Police
A family dispute over an unpaid loan escalated to violence, prompting police to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal attack.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 2:32 PM IST
Rajkot: A dispute over a Rs 60,000 loan turned fatal in Gujarat's Rajkot district, where three nephews allegedly attacked their maternal uncle, Chinabhai, with a sharp-edged weapon. He died during treatment on November 4, following which police arrested all three accused.
According to police, Chinabhai had borrowed Rs 60,000 from his nephew, Kamlesh alias Yogo Rajeshbhai Parmar, around seven months ago, to meet his medical expenses. The amount remained unpaid, and Kamlesh allegedly demanded it repeatedly. Chinabhai told him he would return the amount once he could arrange the funds.
On November 2, around 7.30 pm, Chinabhai was standing near the Chandrika Paan shop in Kubaliyapara when his three nephews, Kamlesh alias Yogo Rajeshbhai Parmar, Vijaybhai Rajeshbhai Parmar, and Amit alias Hojari Rajeshbhai Parmar, allegedly confronted him over the pending repayment.
When Chinabhai repeated that he did not have the money, the three allegedly assaulted him. During the attack, Kamlesh stabbed him on the left side of his torso with a sharp-edged weapon. Chinabhai's daughter, brother and wife reached the spot, after which the accused fled.
The injured man was taken to the Civil Hospital in a 108 ambulance. While conscious, he lodged a police complaint during treatment. However, he died on November 4, prompting police to convert the case into a murder investigation.
ACP B V Jadhav confirmed that the attack followed a dispute over the Rs 60,000 loan and said three people had been arrested. Further investigation is underway.
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