ETV Bharat / state

Rajkot: Three Nephews Kill Maternal Uncle Over Rs 60,000 Loan, Arrested By Police

Three men have been arrested for allegedly killing their maternal uncle over a Rs 60,000 loan dispute in Rajkot. ( ETV Bharat )

Rajkot: A dispute over a Rs 60,000 loan turned fatal in Gujarat's Rajkot district, where three nephews allegedly attacked their maternal uncle, Chinabhai, with a sharp-edged weapon. He died during treatment on November 4, following which police arrested all three accused.

According to police, Chinabhai had borrowed Rs 60,000 from his nephew, Kamlesh alias Yogo Rajeshbhai Parmar, around seven months ago, to meet his medical expenses. The amount remained unpaid, and Kamlesh allegedly demanded it repeatedly. Chinabhai told him he would return the amount once he could arrange the funds.