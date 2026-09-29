Rajkot Man Learns To Print Fake Notes From Instagram Reels, Arrested With Counterfeit Currency
Police seized 219 counterfeit notes and equipment worth Rs 65,500 from a 30-year-old man who allegedly learned to print currency through Instagram and Telegram.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 5:35 PM IST
Rajkot: A 30-year-old man who previously worked as a vegetable seller and driver was arrested for allegedly printing fake Indian currency notes at his home in Gujarat’s Rajkot after learning the process through Instagram reels, police said on Tuesday.
The Rajkot Special Operations Group (SOG) and Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) conducted a joint raid at a house in Shyam Kiran Park, Street Number 3, and arrested Kishan Bhupendrabhai Solanki. Police seized 219 counterfeit notes, along with equipment allegedly used to print the notes. The total value of the seized material was put at Rs 65,500.
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jagdish Bhangarva, Kishan told police that he had come across an Instagram reel about six months ago that briefly explained how to make fake Indian currency notes. The person who posted the reel had asked viewers to contact him for more information.
Kishan allegedly kept messaging the person for around one and a half months before receiving a response. Police identified the person as Deepak Barfa Sirvi, a resident of Madhya Pradesh. Deepak allegedly began sending Kishan videos on Telegram showing how to make counterfeit notes. He also taught him how to use applications such as Photoshop.
After trying for several months, Kishan allegedly learned how to make the counterfeit notes. Police said Deepak had offered him Rs 3,000 in genuine currency for every Rs 10,000 worth of fake notes produced. Kishan allegedly started printing the counterfeit currency at his home after being attracted by the offer.
Based on information received by the SOG and DCB, a joint team raided Kishan’s house opposite Hinglaj Provision Store on September 28. Police seized fake notes, a printer-cum-scanner, a laminator/heater machine, a CPU and monitor, butter paper, and a mobile phone. A case has been registered at the DCB police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Police said Kishan was not a first-time offender. A prohibition-related case had earlier been registered against him at Rajkot City Taluka police station, while another case under the GP Act was registered at the 'A' Division police station. Police are now investigating whether Kishan was operating alone or whether he was connected to a larger network.
The investigation is also focused on Deepak Barfa Sirvi. Police are examining whether he was teaching other people across the country to make counterfeit currency.
Officials are also trying to find out where Kishan planned to circulate the fake notes and to whom they were to be supplied. The cyber cell will examine the alleged misuse of Instagram and Telegram for sharing such content. Kishan’s mobile phone has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). Police have started examining his Telegram chats and Instagram history.
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