ETV Bharat / state

Rajkot Man Learns To Print Fake Notes From Instagram Reels, Arrested With Counterfeit Currency

Rajkot: A 30-year-old man who previously worked as a vegetable seller and driver was arrested for allegedly printing fake Indian currency notes at his home in Gujarat’s Rajkot after learning the process through Instagram reels, police said on Tuesday.

The Rajkot Special Operations Group (SOG) and Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) conducted a joint raid at a house in Shyam Kiran Park, Street Number 3, and arrested Kishan Bhupendrabhai Solanki. Police seized 219 counterfeit notes, along with equipment allegedly used to print the notes. The total value of the seized material was put at Rs 65,500.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jagdish Bhangarva, Kishan told police that he had come across an Instagram reel about six months ago that briefly explained how to make fake Indian currency notes. The person who posted the reel had asked viewers to contact him for more information.

Kishan allegedly kept messaging the person for around one and a half months before receiving a response. Police identified the person as Deepak Barfa Sirvi, a resident of Madhya Pradesh. Deepak allegedly began sending Kishan videos on Telegram showing how to make counterfeit notes. He also taught him how to use applications such as Photoshop.

After trying for several months, Kishan allegedly learned how to make the counterfeit notes. Police said Deepak had offered him Rs 3,000 in genuine currency for every Rs 10,000 worth of fake notes produced. Kishan allegedly started printing the counterfeit currency at his home after being attracted by the offer.