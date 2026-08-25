ETV Bharat / state

Rajkot Man Dies After Falling From High-Rise; Family Cries Murder

Rajkot: A 42-year-old man died after falling from a high-rise on Gangotri Park Main Road under the University police station limits in Rajkot, police said on Wednesday.

However, the family of Nimeshbhai Bhanderi has termed the death suspicious and demanded a thorough and impartial police investigation to determine whether it was a case of murder or suicide.

Police said the incident took place on Monday night when Bhanderi, who was staying with his live-in partner at the Palm Universe Flats, fell from the 12th floor and died on the spot.

Pareshbhai Sankhwada, the brother-in-law of Bhanderi, said people do not typically fall from such a height, and Nimeshbhai had no reason to end his life as he was mentally sound and had no disputes with anyone.