Rajkot Man Dies After Falling From High-Rise; Family Cries Murder
A relative said Nimeshbhai Bhanderi (42) had no reason to take his own life as he was mentally sound and had no disputes with anyone.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 7:01 PM IST
Rajkot: A 42-year-old man died after falling from a high-rise on Gangotri Park Main Road under the University police station limits in Rajkot, police said on Wednesday.
However, the family of Nimeshbhai Bhanderi has termed the death suspicious and demanded a thorough and impartial police investigation to determine whether it was a case of murder or suicide.
Police said the incident took place on Monday night when Bhanderi, who was staying with his live-in partner at the Palm Universe Flats, fell from the 12th floor and died on the spot.
Pareshbhai Sankhwada, the brother-in-law of Bhanderi, said people do not typically fall from such a height, and Nimeshbhai had no reason to end his life as he was mentally sound and had no disputes with anyone.
"We find this death suspicious. There must be a proper investigation to determine whether it was murder or suicide. We have submitted a written request to the police for a thorough probe. The person living with him should be questioned, and the flat's CCTV footage should be examined," he said.
The body has been sent for post-mortem. The University Police have registered a case of accidental death and initiated an investigation into the matter. Police said a forensic team has inspected the spot and the statement of the live-in partner, and her role is also being investigated.
"The exact cause of death will be ascertained only after the post-mortem and FSL reports are received. If any evidence pointing to murder emerges, a murder case will be registered. For now, the police have seized the mobile phone, call records, and the society's CCTV footage," he said.
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