Rajkot Gets Gujarat's First Weapons Manufacturing Factory

Rajkot: For the first time in the history of Gujarat, a weapons manufacturing company is coming up at Rajkot to take India further towards self-reliance in the defence sector.

Being set up in Satda village of Gondal taluka, the Raspian Enterprise Private Limited is being considered a landmark project in the defence manufacturing sector of the state. Spanning over 15,000 square feet, the cost of the project is estimated at Rs 75 crore. The company is hopeful of starting production from January next year, as it has received official approval to manufacture arms and ammunition as well as bullets.

The project will prove to be a milestone for the defence industry of Gujarat, as no arms manufacturing factory was allowed in the state till now. Opening the maiden ordnance factory will strengthen Gujarat's position at the national level and reduce dependency on other countries to become self-reliant.