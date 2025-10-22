Rajkot Gets Gujarat's First Weapons Manufacturing Factory
Spanning over 15,000 square feet, the project cost is estimated at Rs 75 crore, and the production is expected to roll out from January 2026.
Published : October 22, 2025 at 4:29 PM IST
Rajkot: For the first time in the history of Gujarat, a weapons manufacturing company is coming up at Rajkot to take India further towards self-reliance in the defence sector.
Being set up in Satda village of Gondal taluka, the Raspian Enterprise Private Limited is being considered a landmark project in the defence manufacturing sector of the state. Spanning over 15,000 square feet, the cost of the project is estimated at Rs 75 crore. The company is hopeful of starting production from January next year, as it has received official approval to manufacture arms and ammunition as well as bullets.
The project will prove to be a milestone for the defence industry of Gujarat, as no arms manufacturing factory was allowed in the state till now. Opening the maiden ordnance factory will strengthen Gujarat's position at the national level and reduce dependency on other countries to become self-reliant.
Promoter Alpesh Bhavsar and executive director (Technical) Harnil Shah said the land allocation and grant of approval were done in 2019. However, the sudden outbreak of the pandemic halted the work. The firm will produce small arms for the Union Ministry of Defence under the 'Make in India' initiative, to reduce dependence on imports from countries such as the US, Russia, and Israel, they added.
Shah clarified that they will sell their products to the armed forces only and will refrain from trading with any country hostile to India. "Our company will sell its products only to the armed forces. It is clear that if we export our products in the future, we will not trade with any country hostile to India," he said.
