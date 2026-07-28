ETV Bharat / state

Retd PWD Employee, Wife And Son End Life In Rajkot; Police Suspect Mounting Debt

Rajkot: Three members of a family allegedly died by suicide in Rajkot on Monday, with primary investigation suggesting that the trio took the extreme step due to increasing financial pressure.

The deceased have been identified as Dilipbhai Khakhar, a 73-year-old government official who retired from Public Works Department (PWD), his 65-year-old wife and their son aged 32 years. Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

The incident occurred at around 5 PM in Ajanta Park area on Sadhu Vaswani Road in Rajkot. Police said, when neighbours came to know about this, they immediately informed the 108 ambulance service. The three were taken to the Civil Hospital for treatment. Smitaben died first during treatment, followed by Dilipbhai and their son Nishit.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the family had been facing financial difficulties for some time. Dilipbhai had retired from the post of clerk in the Public Works Department (PWD). His son Nishit had financial dealings with several people. According to relatives, some people had been repeatedly pressuring him to repay loans.

"The family may have taken this step after being troubled by these problems. However, no suicide note or evidence of illegal moneylending has been found at the spot so far," a police official said.