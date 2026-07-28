Retd PWD Employee, Wife And Son End Life In Rajkot; Police Suspect Mounting Debt
Police suspect that financial crisis may have forced the Khakhar family to take the extreme step.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 12:00 PM IST
Rajkot: Three members of a family allegedly died by suicide in Rajkot on Monday, with primary investigation suggesting that the trio took the extreme step due to increasing financial pressure.
The deceased have been identified as Dilipbhai Khakhar, a 73-year-old government official who retired from Public Works Department (PWD), his 65-year-old wife and their son aged 32 years. Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.
The incident occurred at around 5 PM in Ajanta Park area on Sadhu Vaswani Road in Rajkot. Police said, when neighbours came to know about this, they immediately informed the 108 ambulance service. The three were taken to the Civil Hospital for treatment. Smitaben died first during treatment, followed by Dilipbhai and their son Nishit.
Preliminary investigation has revealed that the family had been facing financial difficulties for some time. Dilipbhai had retired from the post of clerk in the Public Works Department (PWD). His son Nishit had financial dealings with several people. According to relatives, some people had been repeatedly pressuring him to repay loans.
"The family may have taken this step after being troubled by these problems. However, no suicide note or evidence of illegal moneylending has been found at the spot so far," a police official said.
Speaking about the case, IIC of University Police Station said three members of the same family died by suicide after consuming poisonous medicine. "Initial investigation has pointed to financial difficulties as the reason. Investigation is currently underway. We are investigating the case from all angles. Statements of family members and people close to the family are being recorded."
Meanwhile, the incident has triggered anger among members of the Raghuvanshi community, who have demanded that the investigation of the case be handed over to Rajkot Crime Branch. The Raghuvanshi Yuva Shakti Sangh has appealed to members of the community to gather at the Civil Hospital.
"If any moneylender is found responsible for driving the family to suicide, the person should be arrested immediately. If any suicide note is found, it should be made public," they have demanded.
This is not the first time that the Khakhars have witnessed the tragedy of a suicide. Their eldest son, Parag, had died by suicide six years ago. Neighbours said that the family had been under a lot of stress for the last few years and had stopped interacting with them.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).