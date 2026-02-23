ETV Bharat / state

Rajkot Civic Body Begins Demolition Of Over 1,400 Illegal Structures; Tight Security In Place

An aerial view shows a demolition drive underway to clear illegal houses along the Aji river banks and TP Road at Jangleshwar area, in Rajkot, Gujarat, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. ( PTI )

Rajkot: The Rajkot civic body on Monday launched a mega drive to demolish more than 1,400 illegal settlements over a 2.5-km area in the city under tight security, officials said. More than 65 earth-excavating machines, along with tractors, dumpers and other heavy machinery, were deployed in the Jangleshwar area along the Aji riverbed, officials added.

The Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) launched the demolition drive in the Jangleshwar area following the orders of Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi. Since the illegal properties are spread across a 2.5-km stretch, the demolition is expected to continue for three days, Rajkot Zone-1 Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Hetal Patel said.

Authorities had been assisting residents who voluntarily vacated their properties over the past two days. Notices had been issued to ensure residents were prepared, and water and electricity connections were disconnected before the demolition began, she said.