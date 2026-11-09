ETV Bharat / state

Rajinikanth, MK Stalin Head To Greece For Anirudh-Kavya Maran Wedding

Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin have left for Greece to attend the wedding celebrations of music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran, daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran.

Rajinikanth was spotted at Chennai airport on Monday, accompanied by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. Videos and photographs of the actor's departure have circulated on social media.

Stalin also left Chennai in the early hours of Monday, accompanied by his wife Durga Stalin, son Udhayanidhi Stalin, daughter-in-law Krithika Udhayanidhi and other family members. Udhayanidhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, was also among those travelling for the celebrations. Reports said the family was travelling via Dubai.

Anirudh and Kavya, who is also chief executive officer (CEO) of Sunrisers Hyderabad (IPL franchisee), are reportedly set to tie the knot in Greece on November 10 and 11 in an intimate ceremony attended by close relatives and select friends. The couple is expected to host a grand reception in Chennai on November 21, with prominent personalities from politics, cinema, business and cricket likely to attend.

Star-Studded Guest List

The Maran family has reportedly extended invitations to several prominent personalities across political and entertainment circles. Those reported to have been invited include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Actors Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar, Sivakarthikeyan and Allu Arjun, music composer A R Rahman and director Nelson Dilipkumar are among the film personalities reported to have received invitations. Several prominent figures from cricket and industry are also expected to attend the Chennai reception.