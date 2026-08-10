ETV Bharat / state

Seven Killed As Van Swept Away In Overflowing Drain In MP's Rajgarh; Three Rescued, One Missing

Rajgarh: At least seven persons were killed after the Maruti Suzuki Eeco van in which they were travelling was swept away by a strong current of Jhiri drain near Padana in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district on Monday.

Sources said the van was carrying 11 people and was enroute to Kadlawad village from Satwas. While seven bodies have been recovered, one passenger is still missing. All occupants of the van were residents of Dewas.

Sources said construction of a 30-foot bridge is underway on Jhiri drain. The drain was in spate due to incessant rain on the day. Still, the driver of the van tried to cross it but failed as the vehicle fell into the drain and was swept away in the strong current. Eyewitnesses said locals had advised the driver of the van against crossing the drain as it was in spate and the construction of the bridge over it remains incomplete.