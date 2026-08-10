Seven Killed As Van Swept Away In Overflowing Drain In MP's Rajgarh; Three Rescued, One Missing
Sources said the drain was in spate due to heavy rain and the van's driver, ignoring the risk, still attempted to cross but failed.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 3:06 PM IST
Rajgarh: At least seven persons were killed after the Maruti Suzuki Eeco van in which they were travelling was swept away by a strong current of Jhiri drain near Padana in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district on Monday.
Sources said the van was carrying 11 people and was enroute to Kadlawad village from Satwas. While seven bodies have been recovered, one passenger is still missing. All occupants of the van were residents of Dewas.
Sources said construction of a 30-foot bridge is underway on Jhiri drain. The drain was in spate due to incessant rain on the day. Still, the driver of the van tried to cross it but failed as the vehicle fell into the drain and was swept away in the strong current. Eyewitnesses said locals had advised the driver of the van against crossing the drain as it was in spate and the construction of the bridge over it remains incomplete.
Mahendra, a local said, "The drain was overflowing with rainwater. The flow of water was so strong that the car could not withstand it and Police said three passengers were rescued after the mishap. The van was carrying 11 passengers including three men, four women and four children. The registration number of the car involved in the mishap is MP-09-BJ-4684 and it is believed to be registered in Indore. Police said the process of identifying the deceased is underway.
SDM Rohit Bamhore said, "The Eeco van fell into the drain due to water on the bridge. So far, seven persons have died in the incident, while three were rescued. A rescue operation is underway to search for the remaining victims. The car was taken out with the help of a crane".
Also Read
Five Killed As Car Falls Into Ravine On Devprayag-Pauri Road In Uttarakhand