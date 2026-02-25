ETV Bharat / state

Meet Rajeev Saud, The Assam Artist Turning Drama Into Lifeline For Specially-Abled Children

Rajeev Saud (third from left) with specially-abled children at his school. ( ETV Bharat )

Guwahati: In a society defined by a competitive "rat race" for excellence, the aspirations of the specially-abled children are often overlooked. Guwahati-based drama artist Rajeev Kumar Saud is working to change this narrative. He has provided a platform called 'Divyang' for specially-abled children to pursue their artistic inclinations. Saud, whose childhood was deeply influenced by the ‘independent life’ of his late uncle, launched a specialised drama school in 2019 to empower these children through creative expression. His professional background includes a decade of work with the non-profit Shishu Sarathi and specialised training from UNICEF, which he now applies to a unique training curriculum. Located in the heart of Guwahati, the school conducts sessions every Saturday and Sunday. The program integrates performing arts such as drama, dance and singing with broader skills like yoga, meditation and paper craft. A notable feature of Saud's methodology is the proximity of students to nature, where classes are held by riverbanks to help children connect with the environment. The initiative has already achieved national acclaim with the student troupe travelling to New Delhi to stage theatrical performances. Rajeev Sauds Mission To Empower Specially Abled Youth Through Drama : Beyond The Rat Race (ETV Bharat)