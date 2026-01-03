ETV Bharat / state

Rajdhani Lake In Bihar's Patna Becomes Winter Haven For Migratory Birds

During the winter months, when countries in the Northern Hemisphere are covered in snow, and food becomes scarce, these birds migrate to countries like India in search of warmer and more favourable climates. While travelling to Bihar, they encounter many water bodies, including a large stretch of the Ganges River. However, these birds choose to take refuge in the Rajdhani Lake, located right in the heart of the city.

Located near the main Secretariat complex, the peaceful environment, ample water, and surrounding greenery make it an ideal resting place for migratory birds. The insects, small fish, and aquatic plants present here provide a plentiful food source for these birds.

These beautiful birds, having flown thousands of miles from Russia, China, the USA, and various European countries, are making this their temporary home, transforming the lake into a beautiful biodiversity hotspot. This spectacle is not only attracting nature lovers but also thrilling school students on excursions.

Patna: The Rajdhani Lake in Bihar’s capital city, Patna, a major stopover for migratory birds from around the world, is abuzz with the sound of their chirping.

According to Patna District Forest Officer Rajiv Kumar, during this time of year, the regions of Russia and China experience extreme cold. This is why the birds travel thousands of miles to reach Rajdhani Lake. The major international migratory birds currently being observed at the lake this season include the Comb Duck, Red-crested Pochard, Gadwall, Common Coot, Northern Pintail, and Lesser Whistling Duck. Many of these species travel from Central Asia, Siberia, Mongolia, and even distant parts of Europe.

Migratory birds at the Rajdhani Lake in Patna (ETV Bharat)

He added that the fact that these birds travel from the icy lakes of Russia and China to this reservoir in Patna is a testament to their incredible flying ability and endurance. “While Patna has many water bodies, these birds are only seen here. The reason is that the capital's reservoir has been kept free from human activity,” he added.

"These birds need a secluded environment with ample food and resting places. Therefore, a peaceful environment is available here for the birds. There are islands in the middle of the pond. In addition, there are bamboo and wooden structures at various places where the birds can rest," Kumar said.

Migratory birds at the Rajdhani Lake in Patna (ETV Bharat)

The forest officer further said that, in order to minimise human activity, only a small group of researchers studying animals and birds in the area, school children are allowed entry into the capital's reservoir premises at a time. "The water level of the pond is always maintained, and small fish are released into the pond at regular intervals so that the migratory birds do not face a food shortage. Many birds feed on the fish and insects in the pond, while others eat the aquatic plants and the tender leaves of the surrounding trees and plants," he added.

Kumar said that over 30 types of birds visit the reservoir over different seasons of the year. Siberian birds start arriving here in November. In January and February, the reservoir is bustling with the melodious sounds of these birds. In March and April, these birds begin to return, but migratory birds from different places continue to visit this reservoir throughout the year. Apart from migratory birds, there is also a significant population of local birds here, which are a permanent part of this ecosystem. Birds like the house crow, common myna, Asian koel, spotted dove, and collared dove are also seen in large numbers.