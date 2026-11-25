ETV Bharat / state

'Rajbanshi Language To Be Included In Eighth Schedule': Suvendu Adhikari

Cooch Behar: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday announced granting official status to Rajbanshi language, spoken by a section of the indigenous population in North Bengal, through its inclusion in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

Inaugurating the annual Raas Mela in Cooch Behar, Adhikari noted that the BJP government is fully committed to addressing the language, culture, economic security, and political aspirations of the Rajbanshi community. In line with the promises made in the BJP’s Assembly election manifesto, the Rajbanshi language will be incorporated into the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, he added.

Prior to inaugurating the Raas Mela, Adhikari held a meeting to discuss the various demands and concerns of the Rajbanshi community at the Lansdowne Hall in Cooch Behar on Wednesday. A total of 131 people, including community leaders from various levels and elected representatives, attended it.

"On November 19, a meeting was held with the Union Home Minister and the Union Home Secretary, which I attended alongside the state's Chief Secretary. We raised this issue during that meeting," Adhikari said.

Addressing the resentment within the Rajbanshi community over the loss of land ownership in the region, Adhikari held the then Left Front government responsible for allegedly handing over their land to illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators. "The then Left Front government is primarily to blame. Under the guise of implementing land reform laws related to sharecroppers, the land of the indigenous inhabitants was seized and handed over to illegal Muslim infiltrators from Bangladesh," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the Rajbanshi community has been supporting the BJP since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, while the Centre has been focusing on the language, culture, and political participation of the community. "We are paying attention to their language, culture, financial security, and political participation. Demands are being considered for the preservation and renovation of 29 ancient centres of faith for the Rajbanshi community as heritage sites, development of school infrastructure, provision of allowances for folk artists, and repatriation of migrant workers along with creation of employment opportunities for them," he said

Adhikari claimed that the way the BJP ensured representation of Rajbanshi community in state Cabinet since it came to power in May was never seen during the previous Left Front or Trinamool Congress governments. "No other Chief Minister has ever visited Cooch Behar to inaugurate the Raas Mela before," he added.