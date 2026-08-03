ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan's Saddam Khan Carries Kanwar With Friends For 250 Kms, Sends Across Message Of Communal Harmony

Dholpur: The sight of two friends carrying a 101-litre kanwar filled with Ganga water on their shoulders before offering 'jalabhishek' to Lord Shiva at a temple on the first Monday of Shravan was both rare and heartwarming. While one of them was a Hindu, the other was Saddam Khan, a Muslim youth who, without any hesitation, joined the pilgrimage and shared the weight of the sacred water. Residents along the route applauded the gesture, describing it as a powerful symbol of harmony between two communities.

The unique display of communal harmony and India’s shared cultural heritage unfolded at the historic Mahadev Temple in Saipau, Rajasthan’s Dholpur district. The two friends, accompanied by four other youths, carried the 101-litre kanwar before performing 'jalabhishek' at the temple.

“It is heartening to see young people spreading the message of unity and mutual respect,” said several locals who witnessed the group during the journey. Devotees welcomed the Kanwar pilgrims at various places and encouraged them along the route.

The six-member group had set out five days earlier for Soron Dham to collect holy Ganga water. They walked nearly 250 kilometres before reaching the historic Mahadev Temple in Saipau, where they performed the ritual in accordance with traditional customs.