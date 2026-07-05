Rajasthan's Menaria Community Banks On 300-Year-Old Tradition To Please Rain God Lord Indra
This food consisted of 12 quintals of churma – a traditional delicacy prepared by crushing wheat and jaggery, along with rice and dals.
Published : July 5, 2026 at 10:58 PM IST
Udaipur: Amid the delayed monsoons in Rajasthan, the Menaria caste in Paneryon ki Madri village of Rajasthan’s Udaipur revived an age-old practice of paying tribute of 12 quintals of churma to God Charbhujanath, to please the god of rains, Lord Indra.
This mega festival, originating in the time of the princely states, when the economy of Mewar was entirely dependent on agriculture, saw around 6,000 members of 700 families eat together at a massive feast.
Quite remarkably, in keeping with the age-old tradition, not a single household cooked anything on that day, as all the members came together to consume the sacred food. This food consisted of 12 quintals of churma – a traditional delicacy prepared by crushing wheat and jaggery, along with rice and dals.
6,000 People Dine Together
Approximately 6,000 men, women, and children from 700 families within the community participated in the event, praying for good rainfall, agricultural prosperity, and the wellbeing of the region.
Offerings of 12 quintals of ‘churma’, along with rice and lentils, were offered to Lord Charbhujanath. Subsequently, thousands of people received sanctified food together. A highlight of the event was the active participation of every family in the community.
Some contributed financially, while others took charge of organisational logistics. Hundreds of youths ensured the success of the initiative. Women sang traditional auspicious songs, praying to Lord Indra for timely rain.
Kailash Menaria, spokesperson for the Gram Sabha, explained that this tradition dates back to a time when Mewar’s entire economy relied on agriculture.
He said the community holds a firm belief that, after this event, the region would receive good rainfall. “Driven by this faith and devotion, the tradition continues to be observed today without any changes. Mahaprasadi (grand communal feast) was not limited merely to worship. The occasion also serves as an example of social harmony. In keeping with a special tradition of the Menaria community, women are served the meal first during such collective events, followed by the rest of the community members,” Menaria said.
No Cooking in Village Homes
Kailash Menaria explained that, to participate in this event, no cooking took place in anyone's home on this day. Instead, everyone received Prasad (oblation) together. “This tradition dates back to the princely era. At that time, the economy of Mewar was entirely dependent on agriculture. During periods of scanty rainfall, the community would organise the Mahaprasadi of Lord Charbhujanath to appease Lord Indra and pray for good rains,” he said. He noted that this event transcends religious faith, serving as a symbol of community unity, brotherhood, and collective participation.