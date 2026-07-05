ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan's Menaria Community Banks On 300-Year-Old Tradition To Please Rain God Lord Indra

Udaipur: Amid the delayed monsoons in Rajasthan, the Menaria caste in Paneryon ki Madri village of Rajasthan’s Udaipur revived an age-old practice of paying tribute of 12 quintals of churma to God Charbhujanath, to please the god of rains, Lord Indra.

This mega festival, originating in the time of the princely states, when the economy of Mewar was entirely dependent on agriculture, saw around 6,000 members of 700 families eat together at a massive feast.

Quite remarkably, in keeping with the age-old tradition, not a single household cooked anything on that day, as all the members came together to consume the sacred food. This food consisted of 12 quintals of churma – a traditional delicacy prepared by crushing wheat and jaggery, along with rice and dals.

6,000 People Dine Together

Approximately 6,000 men, women, and children from 700 families within the community participated in the event, praying for good rainfall, agricultural prosperity, and the wellbeing of the region.

Offerings of 12 quintals of ‘churma’, along with rice and lentils, were offered to Lord Charbhujanath. Subsequently, thousands of people received sanctified food together. A highlight of the event was the active participation of every family in the community.