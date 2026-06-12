Rajasthan's Legendary 'Maand' Singer Gavri Devi Passes Away In Pali
Throughout her singing career, Gavri Devi performed on stages across the country alongside her husband, Mishrilal Rao, reports Ashwini pareek
Published : June 12, 2026 at 3:42 PM IST
Pali: Renowned 'Maand' singer from Rajasthan, Gavri Devi, 98, passed away at her residence in Pali, Rajasthan late on Thursday.
Gavri Devi remained active in the field of Maand singing for nearly eight decades. Her last rites will be performed at the Moksh Dham in Sarvodaya Nagar in Pali on Friday.
Mand singing, one of the oldest music traditions to originate from Rajasthan, blends melodious notes, storytelling and folk music traditions. The most recalled song in the Maand style is the ever popular 'Kesariya Baalam'.
According to sources, she has passed on the legacy of Maand singing to her daughter-in-law, Sundardevi and granddaughter, Neetu. Her family includes five sons, daughters-in-law, and a total of 30 members.
Gavri Devi was born in Koran village, Barmer district. Her parents were professional folk artists. She mastered the nuances of Maand singing by drawing inspiration from them. She had a home in 'Gavri Nagar' in Pali, a locality named after her.
Throughout her singing career, Gavri Devi performed on stages across the country alongside her husband, Mishrilal Rao. Her programmes were broadcast on Doordarshan and All India Radio. During her lifetime, she received honors from the Jawahar Kala Kendra and Doordarshan, as well as the Veer Durgadas Rathore Lifetime Achievement Award.
Gavri Devi's Famous Maand Songs & Bhajans:
- Kesariya Baalam Padharo...
- Dhola Thare Desh Mein...
- Mor Bole Re Malji...
- Main To Liyo Sanwariya...
- Thare Re Karan Jivda...
- Punagar Mataji Ri Lal...
Condolences Pour In
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed grief over Gavri Devi's death, calling it an irreparable loss to Rajasthan's cultural heritage and folk music.
"The news of the demise of Pali's renowned Maand singer Gavri Devi is extremely sad. Her passing is an irreparable loss to the folk music world and the cultural heritage of Rajasthan," Sharma said. Sharma said Devi gave Rajasthan's rich cultural traditions a new identity through her melodious voice and dedication to folk music.
Union Minister for Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat wrote on X that the news of the passing of the renowned folk singer Gavri Devi—who made an invaluable contribution to Rajasthan's 'Maand' singing style a distinct identity across the country and the world—is deeply saddening for the art community.
Shekhawat remarked that she dedicated every moment of her life to the preservation and promotion of folk art and folk music. Her musical devotion elevated Rajasthan's rich cultural heritage to new heights. Shekhawat stated that her contribution as a dedicated practitioner of culture would always be remembered.
Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wrote on X that Gavri Devi played a pivotal role in popularizing 'Maand' singing globally. She performed 'Maand' music for decades and became synonymous with this folk art form. Her passing is an irreparable loss to Rajasthan's art and culture sector. Gehlot wrote that he prays to God for peace to her soul and for the strength and fortitude for the bereaved family to cope with this grief.
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