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Rajasthan's Legendary 'Maand' Singer Gavri Devi Passes Away In Pali

Pali: Renowned 'Maand' singer from Rajasthan, Gavri Devi, 98, passed away at her residence in Pali, Rajasthan late on Thursday.

Gavri Devi remained active in the field of Maand singing for nearly eight decades. Her last rites will be performed at the Moksh Dham in Sarvodaya Nagar in Pali on Friday.

Mand singing, one of the oldest music traditions to originate from Rajasthan, blends melodious notes, storytelling and folk music traditions. The most recalled song in the Maand style is the ever popular 'Kesariya Baalam'.

According to sources, she has passed on the legacy of Maand singing to her daughter-in-law, Sundardevi and granddaughter, Neetu. Her family includes five sons, daughters-in-law, and a total of 30 members.

Gavri Devi was born in Koran village, Barmer district. Her parents were professional folk artists. She mastered the nuances of Maand singing by drawing inspiration from them. She had a home in 'Gavri Nagar' in Pali, a locality named after her.

Throughout her singing career, Gavri Devi performed on stages across the country alongside her husband, Mishrilal Rao. Her programmes were broadcast on Doordarshan and All India Radio. During her lifetime, she received honors from the Jawahar Kala Kendra and Doordarshan, as well as the Veer Durgadas Rathore Lifetime Achievement Award.

Gavri Devi's Famous Maand Songs & Bhajans: