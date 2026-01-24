ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan's First Poison Detection Lab Opens In Jaipur Hospital

Jaipur: The first Poison Detection Toxicology Lab in Rajasthan commenced operations at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur on Friday.

​​Established under the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, this lab will provide state-of-the-art testing facilities for cases involving poisonous substances, drug overdoses, and venomous animal bites, according to officials.

Dr D.K. Sharma, the nodal officer of the lab, said that the biggest advantage is its ability to accurately identify the type and quantity of poison from patient samples such as blood, urine, saliva, and hair. Previously, treatment was primarily based on the patient's symptoms, information from family members, or assumptions, which sometimes led to the administration of unnecessary medications or delays in treatment.

“Now, based on the lab report, doctors will be able to determine the correct medication, dosage, and treatment method, making treatment more effective, safer, and faster,” he said.