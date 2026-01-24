Rajasthan's First Poison Detection Lab Opens In Jaipur Hospital
The biggest advantage is its ability to accurately identify the type and quantity of poison from patient samples.
Published : January 24, 2026 at 9:49 AM IST
Jaipur: The first Poison Detection Toxicology Lab in Rajasthan commenced operations at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur on Friday.
Established under the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, this lab will provide state-of-the-art testing facilities for cases involving poisonous substances, drug overdoses, and venomous animal bites, according to officials.
Dr D.K. Sharma, the nodal officer of the lab, said that the biggest advantage is its ability to accurately identify the type and quantity of poison from patient samples such as blood, urine, saliva, and hair. Previously, treatment was primarily based on the patient's symptoms, information from family members, or assumptions, which sometimes led to the administration of unnecessary medications or delays in treatment.
“Now, based on the lab report, doctors will be able to determine the correct medication, dosage, and treatment method, making treatment more effective, safer, and faster,” he said.
According to Dr Sharma, Rajasthan experiences the highest number of snake bite cases during the rainy season, with an average of 25-30 patients arriving at the hospital daily. Bites from venomous snakes such as kraits, vipers, and cobras are common here. Often, family members bring the dead snake with them, but now the lab will scientifically determine whether a snake bite occurred, the type of venom, and the amount of venom present.
Dr Sharma explained that previously, the standard procedure involved administering approximately 10 vials of anti-venom injections to such patients, which can cause significant harmful side effects, such as allergies and kidney damage. This lab will now prevent the unnecessary administration of anti-venom, ensuring that only the required amount is given.
“This will significantly increase the chances of saving the patient's life and reduce treatment complications. This facility will be extremely helpful not only in cases of bites from snakes and scorpions but also in other cases of poisoning, including those involving pesticides, drug overdoses, and chemical poisons,” the nodal officer added.
