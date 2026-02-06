ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan's Biggest Ever Explosive Haul Triggers Security Alarm In Nagaur, 5 Held; NIA To Probe Case

Nagaur: In the biggest ever seizure in Rajasthan, police recovered 9,550 kilograms of ammonium nitrate, packed in 187 sacks, from a farmhouse in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, putting national security agencies on high alert. Police arrested five persons including the main accused and owner of the farmhouse, Suleman Khan.

The operation, conducted in Harsor village under the Thawla police station area, resulted in the seizure of such a huge cache of explosive materials. Following orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the state government has now handed over the investigation to National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The seizure took place on January 24, just before Republic Day, when the Nagaur Police District Special Team (DST) and Thawla police conducted a joint raid. In addition, 9 cartons of detonators, 15 bundles of fuse wire (blasting wire), and other blasting materials were also seized from Khan’s house.

A preliminary investigation report from security agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau (IB) was sent to Ministry of Home Affairs, which has handed over the investigation to the NIA. Nagaur Superintendent of Police, Mridul Kachhawa, said he has furnished the complete case diary, documents, and evidence related to the case to the NIA.