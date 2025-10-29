Rajasthanis Living In Bengal Continue To Inspire Future Generations: CM Sharma In Kolkata
Kolkata: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday said the achievements of Rajasthanis living in West Bengal serve as an inspiration for the youth and future generations, as, despite living away from their homeland, they have continued to preserve Rajasthan's rich culture, traditions, and values.
Sharma was addressing the 'Pravasi Rajasthani Meet' at a five-star hotel in Kolkata, where he said the Rajasthan government will organise Pravasi Rajasthani Day on December 10 in Jaipur to strengthen the emotional and cultural ties between the 'Karmabhoomi' (workplace) and 'Janmabhoomi' (birthplace) of Rajasthanis residing across the world.
"This day will serve as a platform to celebrate the achievements of Pravasi Rajasthanis and deepen their connection with their homeland," he said, inviting all expatriate Rajasthanis to participate in the event. Sharma noted that Rajasthanis living outside the home state have made significant contributions to the economic development of Bengal while preserving Rajasthan's culture for generations. He sounded hopeful that their accomplishments would continue to inspire the youth of Rajasthan.
He said the Rajasthan Foundation currently has 26 chapters in different states that countrie to connect the global Rajasthani diaspora. Highlighting Rajasthan's economic progress, Sharma said the state has created a dynamic, investor-friendly environment that is driving growth in industry, trade, and infrastructure and urged Pravasi Rajasthanis to invest in sectors like education, healthcare, tourism, and renewable energy and become partners in the state's development journey.
"Rajasthan has emerged as the country's leading textile hub, with over 1,500 operational factories. The state is the largest producer of polyester, viscose yarn, cotton, and wool, and ranks fourth in cotton production," Sharma said, adding that the new Textile and Apparel Policy promotes innovation and job creation.
He said the desert state is also home to about 85 minerals, making it the country's leading producer of zinc, lead, silver, marble, and sandstone, adding that the HPCL refinery in the state will soon be operational and that the Rajasthan Petro Zone is being developed to boost downstream industries, making the state India's emerging hydrocarbon and petrochemical hub.
He urged the expatriate Rajasthanis to visit their home state two to three times a year. "I want expatriates to come to their homeland at least 2-3 times a year. Rajasthanis are working everywhere in the construction of hospitals, religious places, and dharamshalas. I have come to invite you to create a link between your homeland and your workplace. Take a role in the development of your homeland," he appealed.
He assured that all districts will be provided with electricity by 2027. "We have worked to provide electricity to 22 districts of Rajasthan. By 2027, 24-hour electricity will be provided to farmers in all districts. Rajasthan has many opportunities to work. You can work anywhere. The work you are doing here can also be done in Rajasthan. If you invest two units here, invest one unit in Rajasthan, and see where your profit reaches," he added.
Talking about the solution to the water problem faced by Rajasthan, Sharma said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, water has reached everywhere in two years through the Yamuna Samjhauta Project. In the first budget, Rs 4,500 crore has been allocated. When Modiji was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he brought the Narmada water so that the water problem in two or three districts of adjoining Rajasthan could be solved. We have made a roadmap to bring water to every district."
At the event, he launched the second edition of the Rajasthan Foundation's 'Coffee Table Book' as a tribute to the indomitable spirit, success, and global impact of the Rajasthani diaspora. Following the success of the first edition, the second volume presents new stories of innovation, leadership, and cultural glory from around the world, showcasing the contribution of Rajasthanis in various industries, societies, and ideas.
The event was attended by Urban Development Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra, Principal Secretary (Industries) Alok Gupta, CII Eastern Region Chairman Shashwat Goenka, Rajasthan Foundation Kolkata Chapter President Santosh Kumar Purohit, and other senior officials.
