Rajasthanis Living In Bengal Continue To Inspire Future Generations: CM Sharma In Kolkata

Kolkata: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday said the achievements of Rajasthanis living in West Bengal serve as an inspiration for the youth and future generations, as, despite living away from their homeland, they have continued to preserve Rajasthan's rich culture, traditions, and values.

Sharma was addressing the 'Pravasi Rajasthani Meet' at a five-star hotel in Kolkata, where he said the Rajasthan government will organise Pravasi Rajasthani Day on December 10 in Jaipur to strengthen the emotional and cultural ties between the 'Karmabhoomi' (workplace) and 'Janmabhoomi' (birthplace) of Rajasthanis residing across the world.

"This day will serve as a platform to celebrate the achievements of Pravasi Rajasthanis and deepen their connection with their homeland," he said, inviting all expatriate Rajasthanis to participate in the event. Sharma noted that Rajasthanis living outside the home state have made significant contributions to the economic development of Bengal while preserving Rajasthan's culture for generations. He sounded hopeful that their accomplishments would continue to inspire the youth of Rajasthan.

He said the Rajasthan Foundation currently has 26 chapters in different states that countrie to connect the global Rajasthani diaspora. Highlighting Rajasthan's economic progress, Sharma said the state has created a dynamic, investor-friendly environment that is driving growth in industry, trade, and infrastructure and urged Pravasi Rajasthanis to invest in sectors like education, healthcare, tourism, and renewable energy and become partners in the state's development journey.

"Rajasthan has emerged as the country's leading textile hub, with over 1,500 operational factories. The state is the largest producer of polyester, viscose yarn, cotton, and wool, and ranks fourth in cotton production," Sharma said, adding that the new Textile and Apparel Policy promotes innovation and job creation.

He said the desert state is also home to about 85 minerals, making it the country's leading producer of zinc, lead, silver, marble, and sandstone, adding that the HPCL refinery in the state will soon be operational and that the Rajasthan Petro Zone is being developed to boost downstream industries, making the state India's emerging hydrocarbon and petrochemical hub.