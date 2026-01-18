ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthani 'Mashak', A Traditional Folk Music Instrument On Verge Of Disappearance

This instrument is associated with Rajasthan's folk music from the western desert region, particularly Bikaner and Sri Ganganagar districts. The traditional Rajasthani bagpipe has a distinct musical tone commonly heard in Rajasthani weddings and cultural programmes. Crafted from leather, this instrument contains a special wooden pipe, resembling a fish-shaped cloth bag. Locally known as a 'been', it is a completely acoustic instrument that requires no electricity and relies completely on the artist's breath.

Bikaner: Rajasthan boasts of a wide range of folk musical instruments and art forms, and the colourful 'mashak' stands out among them. This instrument, which is an expression of Rajasthan's cultural heritage, history and society, is facing risk of extinction.

Narayan Ram, an artist who has been playing the 'mashak' for the past 25-30 years, said he does not know when this instrument was invented or how long it has been played. "I started playing the mashak while grazing goats in my village. I learnt it myself and have been playing it at major events," Ram said.

He said that the instrument along with the art form needs to be preserved as it symbolises Rajasthan's cultural heritage. "People sometimes invite me at events to play the mashak because they understand its importance. But I haven't ever received any encouragement or recognition from the government," he added.

Another 'mashak' artist Hemant said his father used to play this instrument and he learnt it from him. "Now I play it myself and is my livelihood. The younger generation is not very enthusiastic about this instrument and the folk art associated with it. A major reason for this is the government's indifference following which, the traditional mashak is getting replaced by modern instruments," Hemant complained.