ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Zila Pramukh Poll Results: Cross-Voting Upsets Majorities; Congress Wins 24 Posts, BJP Loses CM Stronghold Bharatpur

Jaipur: Cross-voting and last-minute political realignments overturned party majorities in several districts of Rajasthan during the elections for Zila Pramukh (district heads), following the state’s panchayat polls.

According to the State Election Commission data for 37 districts, the Congress party secured the top post in 24 districts, while the Bharatiya Janata Party won in 10. In Rajasthan's tribal-dominated belt, the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) captured two districts, and Hanuman Beniwal’s Rashtriya Loktantrik Party held onto Nagaur.

The significant outcome of the results was that the BJP suffered a defeat in Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's home district, Bharatpur, where Congress candidate Renu Wala defeated BJP's Pooja Jatav.

The major takeaway from the polls is that winning a numerical majority in the Zila Parishad (district council), did not guarantee the top post. Despite the Congress getting a clear majority in 23 districts, BJP candidate Kanika Singh won the Zila Pramukh seat in Churu.

Similarly, the BJP held a clear majority in five districts, yet Congress candidate Mamta Gurjar defeated the BJP nominee in Beawar by a margin of just one vote, highlighting the role of decisive cross-vote following shifting allegiances.

Congress holds ground despite Churu setback

Of the 23 districts where the Congress held an outright majority, the party won 22 district head posts.

The newly elected Congress Zila Pramukhs are Anita Meena (Alwar), Gafoor Ahmed (Barmer), Renu Bala (Bharatpur), Kailash Meena (Bhilwara), Nikita Dudi (Bikaner), Hansa Gurjar (Bundi), Ratni Devi (Chittorgarh), Beena Bairwa (Dausa), Anisha Singh (Dholpur), Renu Jangu (Hanumangarh), Yashveer Sura (Jaipur), Santosh Kumari (Jaisalmer), Asu Ram (Jalore), Komal Bhanwariya (Jhunjhunu), Pramila Chaudhary (Jodhpur), Ramniwas Yadav (Kotputli-Behror), Yashwant Kanwar (Phalodi), Sundar Devi (Rajsamand), Asha Devi (Sawai Madhopur), Sunita Gathala (Sikar), Guman Singh Deora (Sirohi), and Alka Bairwa (Tonk).

In Dausa, Jaisalmer, and Sawai Madhopur, Congress candidates were elected unopposed. However, the loss in Churu, where Singh, the daughter-in-law of senior BJP leader Rajendra Rathore, emerged victorious, spotlighted the role of floor management and political equations during the vote.

The BJP had secured clear majorities in five Zila Parishads including Ajmer, Beawar, Jhalawar, Pali, and Udaipur as it successfully converted four of those into district head posts, electing Pooja Bhansali in Ajmer, Varsha Jhala in Jhalawar, Sita Bawri in Pali, and Himmat Singh Jhala in Udaipur.

In Beawar, however, Gurjar defeated BJP candidate Nirmala Rawat by a single vote amid internal challenges for the BJP in the stronghold.