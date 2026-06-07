ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Youths Object To Father's Affair, Kill Woman; Five Arrested

Five men were arrested in connection with a woman's murder in Hanumangarh ( ETV Bharat )

Hanumangarh: Two brothers and their three associates were arrested in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh for allegedly beating a woman to death as they opposed her relationship with their father, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on June 3 but it came to light after the woman's husband lodged a missing complaint on June 4 and subsequently, investigations were launched. The accused have been identified as Manoj Khan (alias Fauji), his brother Rafiq Khan (alias Rafi) and aides Akram, Imran Khan (alias Kalu), and Zafar Hussain. All are residents of Jandawali village in Hanumangarh. Police said the accused were identified and apprehended based on technical investigation and information from informants. They are being produced before the court, they added.