Rajasthan Youths Object To Father's Affair, Kill Woman; Five Arrested
Hanumangarh Police said two brothers with the help of their three aides assaulted their father and a woman with whom he allegedly had an affair.
Published : June 7, 2026 at 6:00 PM IST
Hanumangarh: Two brothers and their three associates were arrested in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh for allegedly beating a woman to death as they opposed her relationship with their father, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place on June 3 but it came to light after the woman's husband lodged a missing complaint on June 4 and subsequently, investigations were launched.
The accused have been identified as Manoj Khan (alias Fauji), his brother Rafiq Khan (alias Rafi) and aides Akram, Imran Khan (alias Kalu), and Zafar Hussain. All are residents of Jandawali village in Hanumangarh.
Police said the accused were identified and apprehended based on technical investigation and information from informants. They are being produced before the court, they added.
District Superintendent of Police (SP) Narendra Singh Meena said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused assaulted a woman from Chishtiyan and their father, Ramzan Khan. While the woman died during treatment, Ramzan sustained injuries and currently undergoing treatment. "Probe reveals that the accused were upset over their father's relationship with the woman following which, they assaulted the two," the SP said.
Meena said that on June 4, Jaswant Singh, a resident of Chishtiyan, lodged a report at the Junction police station stating that his wife had left home on June 3, saying she was visiting relatives, but did not return. The next day, information was received that she had been assaulted by some individuals near Agrasen Chowk on Sri Ganganagar Road, leaving her critically injured and she passed away during treatment. Acting on the family's report, the police registered a murder case and initiated an investigation.
According to the SP, preliminary investigation revealed that at around 9 pm on June 3, Manoj Khan, his brother and his associates assaulted the woman near Agrasen Chowk. The Junction police and forensic team inspected the scene and gathered evidence. Under the guidance of Circle Officer (CO), City, Meenakshi and Junction Station House Officer (SHO) Ramchandra Kaswan, raids were conducted and five men were arrested in connection with the incident, he said.
"A case has been registered against the accused under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the SC/ST Act. The police are now conducting a thorough investigation into the motives behind the murder and the full circumstances of the incident," Meena said.
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