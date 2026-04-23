Rajasthan Youth's Death In Canada: After 11 Days, Raghav Soni’s Mortal Remains To Be Brought Back To India
His mortal remains are expected to arrive on Friday after 11 days, as authorities expedite the process following petitions and intervention by central agencies.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 2:28 PM IST
Bundi: The mortal remains of Raghav Soni, also known as Raghavendra, will be brought to India on Friday for final rites, 11 days after his death in Canada. According to information received from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Canadian Embassy on Wednesday, his body will arrive at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).
Soni, a resident of Begun in Chittorgarh district, died under suspicious circumstances on April 11 in a boating accident at Heart Lake in Brampton city, Toronto district, Canada.
Petition Sparks Action In Delhi
Efforts to bring back his mortal remains gained momentum after a petition was filed with the President’s Secretariat on Tuesday, demanding that his body be repatriated to India.
On Wednesday, former Rajasthan Seed Corporation director and Congress leader Charmesh Sharma, along with Jafar Ansari, visited the President’s House, Prime Minister’s Office, MEA and National Human Rights Commission.
They submitted a memorandum, along with Raghav’s Indian and Canadian documents, urging authorities to expedite his return.
MEA Steps In, Issues Directions
Following the petition, the MEA issued urgent instructions to the Indian Embassy in Canada to ensure the swift repatriation of Raghav Soni’s mortal remains. A copy of the communication was also shared with Charmesh Sharma, confirming that the matter was being handled on priority.
Clarification On Name Change In Canada
Addressing confusion over his identity, Charmesh Sharma clarified that there was no issue of dual documentation. He said Raghav Soni had legally changed his name to Raghavendra Singh in Canada, following due process and in accordance with Canadian government regulations.
Family Awaits Final Rites In India
With the mortal remains expected to reach Delhi on Friday, preparations are underway for his last rites in India. The family, along with local representatives, has been pursuing the matter continuously to ensure that Raghav is brought home with dignity.
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