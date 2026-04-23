ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Youth's Death In Canada: After 11 Days, Raghav Soni’s Mortal Remains To Be Brought Back To India

Bundi: The mortal remains of Raghav Soni, also known as Raghavendra, will be brought to India on Friday for final rites, 11 days after his death in Canada. According to information received from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Canadian Embassy on Wednesday, his body will arrive at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

Soni, a resident of Begun in Chittorgarh district, died under suspicious circumstances on April 11 in a boating accident at Heart Lake in Brampton city, Toronto district, Canada.

Petition Sparks Action In Delhi

Efforts to bring back his mortal remains gained momentum after a petition was filed with the President’s Secretariat on Tuesday, demanding that his body be repatriated to India.

On Wednesday, former Rajasthan Seed Corporation director and Congress leader Charmesh Sharma, along with Jafar Ansari, visited the President’s House, Prime Minister’s Office, MEA and National Human Rights Commission.

They submitted a memorandum, along with Raghav’s Indian and Canadian documents, urging authorities to expedite his return.