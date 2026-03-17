Rajasthan Youth Killed In Drone Attack In Oman; Family Seeks Compensation
The incident has left a family entirely dependent on the young man to lift them out of poverty, shattered as Middle East tensions heat up.
Published : March 17, 2026 at 9:04 PM IST
Sikar: A pall of gloom has descended across Agloi village in Rajasthan's Sikar district following the tragic death of 22-year-old Vikram Verma in a drone attack in Oman.
The incident has left a family entirely dependent on the young man to lift them out of poverty, shattered as tensions in the Middle East heat up involving the United States of America, Israel and Iran.
Vikram's father, Banwari Lal, said Vikram had gone to Oman on February 23 in search of employment avenues. “He went abroad with the hope of securing a better future. However, just a few days after his arrival, he fell victim to this tragic incident. Vikram had spoken with us over the phone shortly before the incident occurred,” Banwari said.
Vikram used to work at a construction company and was associated with road-building projects. Prior to the attack, Vikram had participated in a group video call with his mother, maternal uncle, maternal aunt, and sister. During the conversation, Vikram said, "I am doing well. I receive my meals on time, and the work is good."
However, during the same time, Vikram had also expressed concern regarding the prevailing situation in the region. No one had the slightest inkling that this would prove to be his final conversation.
According to the deceased's father, news of the incident was conveyed by a relative who happens to work for the same company in Oman at a different location. The company itself made the necessary arrangements to repatriate Vikram's body. Vikram's immediate family consists of his parents and two sisters. One of his other sisters is already married, while the other two are younger than him. Vikram was the sole earning member of his family, his father said.
Approximately four days after the incident, on Tuesday, Vikram's mortal remains arrived at his ancestral village, Agloi. As the ambulance entered the village, an atmosphere of deep mourning enveloped the entire community.
His relatives were inconsolable, weeping bitterly in their grief. Clinging to her son's body, his mother wept inconsolably in grief. Tears welled up in the eyes of every villager present, and the entire atmosphere became sombre. The villagers have demanded that the government provide financial assistance and compensation to the bereaved family. Additionally, they have appealed to the administration to take appropriate action and extend financial assistance to the bereaved family.