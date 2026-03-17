ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Youth Killed In Drone Attack In Oman; Family Seeks Compensation

Sikar: A pall of gloom has descended across Agloi village in Rajasthan's Sikar district following the tragic death of 22-year-old Vikram Verma in a drone attack in Oman.

The incident has left a family entirely dependent on the young man to lift them out of poverty, shattered as tensions in the Middle East heat up involving the United States of America, Israel and Iran.

Vikram's father, Banwari Lal, said Vikram had gone to Oman on February 23 in search of employment avenues. “He went abroad with the hope of securing a better future. However, just a few days after his arrival, he fell victim to this tragic incident. Vikram had spoken with us over the phone shortly before the incident occurred,” Banwari said.

Vikram used to work at a construction company and was associated with road-building projects. Prior to the attack, Vikram had participated in a group video call with his mother, maternal uncle, maternal aunt, and sister. During the conversation, Vikram said, "I am doing well. I receive my meals on time, and the work is good."