ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Youth Congress President Detained For Planned Protest Against Modi Ajmer Visit

Ajmer: Youth Congress District President Mohit Malhotra was detained by police at his home on Friday, a day after he had announced a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled Ajmer visit on February 28, in which he had declared he would be wearing black clothes. Police took the drastic action to quell the protest.

Malhotra was initially placed under house arrest at his home for a considerable period of time, before police took him away in a jeep. Along with him, Youth Congress officials Sagar Meena and Akbar were also detained. All three, including Malhotra, are likely to face restrictions.

Youth Congress Secretary Sagar Meena said the Youth Congress had held a protest outside the district headquarters on Thursday. During the protest, they had announced that they would carry out another protest, against PM Narendra Modi's Ajmer visit on February 28.

On Friday, Kishanganj Police Station in-charge Arvind Charan led a team of over a dozen police officers to Malhotra's home in Subhash Nagar, in the Ramganj area of Ajmer. Meena said Malhotra was initially placed under house arrest. After this, the police began talking about detaining 4-5 Youth Congress officials as well. Shortly thereafter, they took away Malhotra from his home in a police jeep.