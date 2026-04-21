ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Man's Body Yet To Be Repatriated From Canada 10 Days After Drowning; Plea Filed to President

Bundi: Ten days after the death of a 32-year-old Indian man from Rajasthan in Canada, his body is yet to be brought back to India. Raghav Soni, also known as Raghavendra, drowned in a boating accident on April 11 at Heart Lake in Brampton, near Toronto.

Raghav, a resident of Begun in Chittorgarh district, had travelled to Canada where the incident occurred. Seeking immediate action, Congress leader and former director of the Rajasthan Seed Corporation, Charmesh Sharma, filed a petition on Tuesday addressed to President Droupadi Murmu through the President’s Secretariat. He has demanded that the body be brought back to India at the earliest for a dignified last rite.

In addition, a formal complaint has also been submitted to the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi, which is addressed to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.