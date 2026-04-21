Rajasthan Man's Body Yet To Be Repatriated From Canada 10 Days After Drowning; Plea Filed to President
Raghav, a resident of Begun in Chittorgarh district, had travelled to Canada where the incident occurred.
Published : April 21, 2026 at 11:33 PM IST
Bundi: Ten days after the death of a 32-year-old Indian man from Rajasthan in Canada, his body is yet to be brought back to India. Raghav Soni, also known as Raghavendra, drowned in a boating accident on April 11 at Heart Lake in Brampton, near Toronto.
Raghav, a resident of Begun in Chittorgarh district, had travelled to Canada where the incident occurred. Seeking immediate action, Congress leader and former director of the Rajasthan Seed Corporation, Charmesh Sharma, filed a petition on Tuesday addressed to President Droupadi Murmu through the President’s Secretariat. He has demanded that the body be brought back to India at the earliest for a dignified last rite.
In addition, a formal complaint has also been submitted to the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi, which is addressed to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
In his petition, Sharma has written that under international norms, every deceased individual has the natural and legal right to a dignified funeral. He said the delay in repatriation is a violation of international principles and urged the Government of India to coordinate diplomatically with Canadian authorities to expedite the process.
The matter has also reached the National Human Rights Commission in New Delhi. A complaint has been filed to the Commission to intervene for urgent action.
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