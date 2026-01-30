ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Intelligence Arrests Jaisalmer Man For Spying For Pakistan, Case Filed Under Official Secrets Act

Jaipur: Rajasthan Intelligence has arrested a man from the Jaisalmer region for allegedly sharing strategically sensitive information related to the Indian Army with handlers of Pakistan’s ISI. He was lured with monetary gains.

The accused, identified as Jhabraram, a resident of Nedan village in Jaisalmer, had been taken into custody by intelligence agencies a few days ago. Following preliminary questioning, a case was formally registered against him on Friday under the Official Secrets Act, after which he was placed under arrest.

Additional Director General (Intelligence) Prafull Kumar said that Rajasthan Intelligence continuously monitors espionage activities carried out by Pakistani intelligence agencies in the state. During this surveillance, Jhabraram’s activities were found to be suspicious, which prompted further investigation.