Rajasthan Intelligence Arrests Jaisalmer Man For Spying For Pakistan, Case Filed Under Official Secrets Act
The accused, identified as Jhabraram, a resident of Nedan village in Jaisalmer, had been taken into custody by intelligence agencies a few days ago.
Published : January 30, 2026 at 9:48 PM IST
Jaipur: Rajasthan Intelligence has arrested a man from the Jaisalmer region for allegedly sharing strategically sensitive information related to the Indian Army with handlers of Pakistan’s ISI. He was lured with monetary gains.
The accused, identified as Jhabraram, a resident of Nedan village in Jaisalmer, had been taken into custody by intelligence agencies a few days ago. Following preliminary questioning, a case was formally registered against him on Friday under the Official Secrets Act, after which he was placed under arrest.
Additional Director General (Intelligence) Prafull Kumar said that Rajasthan Intelligence continuously monitors espionage activities carried out by Pakistani intelligence agencies in the state. During this surveillance, Jhabraram’s activities were found to be suspicious, which prompted further investigation.
According to officials, the accused was in constant contact with Pakistani intelligence handlers through social media platforms. He was jointly interrogated by multiple investigating agencies at the Central Interrogation Centre in Jaipur. A technical examination of his mobile phone was conducted. The investigation revealed that Jhabraram was honey-trapped by ISI handlers, following which he began sharing sensitive information related to the Indian Army in exchange for money.
Officials further shared that the accused provided the OTP of a SIM card issued in his own name, which enabled Pakistani agents to install and operate WhatsApp from Pakistan. He allegedly assisted Pakistani operatives in carrying out anti-national activities by supplying confidential military-related information.
Based on evidence, the security team confirmed his involvement in espionage, honey-trapping, and financial inducement. Rajasthan Intelligence, then arrested Jhabraram on Friday. He will be produced before a court on Saturday, where the agency will seek his remand for further interrogation. The investigation is ongoing, officials said.
Read More: