ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Intelligence Arrests Jaisalmer Man For Spying For Pakistan, Case Filed Under Official Secrets Act

The accused, identified as Jhabraram, a resident of Nedan village in Jaisalmer, had been taken into custody by intelligence agencies a few days ago.

Rajasthan Intelligence Arrests Jaisalmer Man For Spying For Pakistan, Case Filed Under Official Secrets Act
Jhabraram. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 30, 2026 at 9:48 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Jaipur: Rajasthan Intelligence has arrested a man from the Jaisalmer region for allegedly sharing strategically sensitive information related to the Indian Army with handlers of Pakistan’s ISI. He was lured with monetary gains.

The accused, identified as Jhabraram, a resident of Nedan village in Jaisalmer, had been taken into custody by intelligence agencies a few days ago. Following preliminary questioning, a case was formally registered against him on Friday under the Official Secrets Act, after which he was placed under arrest.

Additional Director General (Intelligence) Prafull Kumar said that Rajasthan Intelligence continuously monitors espionage activities carried out by Pakistani intelligence agencies in the state. During this surveillance, Jhabraram’s activities were found to be suspicious, which prompted further investigation.

According to officials, the accused was in constant contact with Pakistani intelligence handlers through social media platforms. He was jointly interrogated by multiple investigating agencies at the Central Interrogation Centre in Jaipur. A technical examination of his mobile phone was conducted. The investigation revealed that Jhabraram was honey-trapped by ISI handlers, following which he began sharing sensitive information related to the Indian Army in exchange for money.

Officials further shared that the accused provided the OTP of a SIM card issued in his own name, which enabled Pakistani agents to install and operate WhatsApp from Pakistan. He allegedly assisted Pakistani operatives in carrying out anti-national activities by supplying confidential military-related information.

Based on evidence, the security team confirmed his involvement in espionage, honey-trapping, and financial inducement. Rajasthan Intelligence, then arrested Jhabraram on Friday. He will be produced before a court on Saturday, where the agency will seek his remand for further interrogation. The investigation is ongoing, officials said.

Read More:

  1. Ahmedabad Police Use 'Honey Trap' To Nab Notorious Criminal
  2. Kerala Couple Lures Men In Honey Trap, Tortures Victims With Stapler Pins And Pepper Spray, Arrested
  3. Chargesheet Filed Against DRDL Employee Who Was Honey-Trapped Into Revealing Defence Secrets

TAGGED:

YOUTH ARRESTED BY INTELLEGENCE
PAKISTANI INTELLIGENCE AGENCY
ISI PAKISTAN
RAJASTHAN POLICE INTELLIGENCE
INDIAN PAKISTAN INTELLIGENCE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.