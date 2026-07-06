ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Woman, Neighbour Held For Husband's Murder; Body Dumped In Well After Rs 5 Lakh Contract Killing

Pratapgarh: A 52-year-old woman in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district allegedly conspired with her 33-year-old neighbour to kill her husband and dump his body in a well. Police have arrested the woman and her alleged accomplice, while efforts are underway to arrest the remaining accused.

According to police, the victim, identified as Shankarlal, was allegedly murdered by his wife, Tulsibai, and neighbour Mohammad Wahid Qureshi. Investigators said the duo had been plotting the murder for nearly two months.

The investigation revealed that three youths from neighbouring Madhya Pradesh were allegedly hired to execute the killing. A deal worth Rs 5 lakh was struck for the murder, police said.

The case came to light on June 26 when police received information about a body stuffed inside a sack and dumped in a well near the Khedapati Hanuman Temple in Dalot village. A police team recovered the body from the spot.

The deceased's daughter identified the body as that of her father, Shankarlal, a resident of Bhachundla village. The body was sent to the Dalot Community Health Centre for a post-mortem examination.

Superintendent of Police B. Aditya said that initially, the victim's wife herself lodged a complaint alleging that her husband had been murdered and his body thrown into the well. A case was registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and an investigation was launched.