Rajasthan Woman, Neighbour Held For Husband's Murder; Body Dumped In Well After Rs 5 Lakh Contract Killing
According to police, the victim, identified as Shankarlal, was allegedly murdered by his wife, Tulsibai, and neighbour Mohammad Wahid Qureshi.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 11:38 PM IST
Pratapgarh: A 52-year-old woman in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district allegedly conspired with her 33-year-old neighbour to kill her husband and dump his body in a well. Police have arrested the woman and her alleged accomplice, while efforts are underway to arrest the remaining accused.
According to police, the victim, identified as Shankarlal, was allegedly murdered by his wife, Tulsibai, and neighbour Mohammad Wahid Qureshi. Investigators said the duo had been plotting the murder for nearly two months.
The investigation revealed that three youths from neighbouring Madhya Pradesh were allegedly hired to execute the killing. A deal worth Rs 5 lakh was struck for the murder, police said.
The case came to light on June 26 when police received information about a body stuffed inside a sack and dumped in a well near the Khedapati Hanuman Temple in Dalot village. A police team recovered the body from the spot.
The deceased's daughter identified the body as that of her father, Shankarlal, a resident of Bhachundla village. The body was sent to the Dalot Community Health Centre for a post-mortem examination.
Superintendent of Police B. Aditya said that initially, the victim's wife herself lodged a complaint alleging that her husband had been murdered and his body thrown into the well. A case was registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and an investigation was launched.
As there was no immediate suspicion or evidence pointing to any personal enmity, the case turned into a blind murder investigation. Police formed three separate teams and examined footage from nearly 100 CCTV cameras in the area.
Investigators also questioned family members, relatives, and villagers and conducted psychological interrogation of household members, which eventually led them to uncover the conspiracy.
According to police, on June 24, three youths allegedly called to the victim's house by Tulsibai and Mohammad Wahid assaulted Shankarlaland killed him. The accused then stuffed the body into a black sack and dumped it in a well.
To mislead investigators, the victim's motorcycle was abandoned nearly three kilometres away in another police station's jurisdiction.
Police further revealed that Wahid was allegedly promised half a bigha of land. Tulsibai had also reportedly agreed to help him sell some of the deceased's land, allow him to run a shop on the property rent-free for life, and construct a room above the house for him.
Police have arrested the two main accused, Tulsibai (52), a resident of Bhachundla, and Mohammad Wahid Qureshi (33), a resident of Piploda in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district.
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