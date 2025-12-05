Missing Rajasthan Woman Found Dead; Burnt Skeleton Recovered In Dungarpur
A Dungarpur man found his wife’s burnt remains in a field after hours of searching, with her mangalsutra and purse later recovered by police.
Published : December 5, 2025 at 5:46 PM IST
Dungarpur: A charred skeleton and skull of a woman were found in Parda Solanki village under Aaspur police station, Rajasthan, triggering panic in the area.
The woman left home on Wednesday morning and did not return, prompting her husband to search for nearly five hours. While searching, he noticed smoke from a field nearby, rushed to the spot, and found a burning body. He identified it as his wife's by her mangalsutra near the skull.
According to Aaspur SHO Pradeep Kumar, "Dhanji, son of Mavji Bujh Meena, a resident of Parda Solanki, filed a police report stating that his wife, Saju Buj, had left home around 7 am on December 4 and did not return."
Despite searching extensively and asking relatives and villagers throughout the morning and early afternoon, no information surfaced. She had also not visited her parental home.
Dhanji saw smoke coming from a field about 500 metres from their house during his search. Upon reaching the spot, he found a charred skeleton and skull.
Police recovered a mangalsutra near the remains, which the husband said belonged to his wife. A purse containing Rs 500 was found in nearby bushes and was also identified as hers.
Police arrived at the scene and called the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team to collect evidence. The husband reported his wife had struggled with mental health issues, including nightmares and death-related fears. Authorities are now investigating the circumstances of the incident.
