Missing Rajasthan Woman Found Dead; Burnt Skeleton Recovered In Dungarpur

Authorities investigate after a woman’s burnt skeleton was discovered near her village in Dungarpur. ( Representational Image/IANS )

Dungarpur: A charred skeleton and skull of a woman were found in Parda Solanki village under Aaspur police station, Rajasthan, triggering panic in the area.

The woman left home on Wednesday morning and did not return, prompting her husband to search for nearly five hours. While searching, he noticed smoke from a field nearby, rushed to the spot, and found a burning body. He identified it as his wife's by her mangalsutra near the skull.

According to Aaspur SHO Pradeep Kumar, "Dhanji, son of Mavji Bujh Meena, a resident of Parda Solanki, filed a police report stating that his wife, Saju Buj, had left home around 7 am on December 4 and did not return."

Despite searching extensively and asking relatives and villagers throughout the morning and early afternoon, no information surfaced. She had also not visited her parental home.