Rajasthan Woman, Lover Kill Husband, Dump Body In Canal; Arrested
The accused knocked the victim unconscious by hitting him on head, strangled him to death and dumped his body into a canal at night.
Published : February 16, 2026 at 5:07 PM IST
Sri Ganganagar: A woman and her lover have been arrested for allegedly strangulating her husband to death and dumping his body in a canal in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district on Monday, police said.
The incident occurred in the Nai Mandi Ghadsana area of the district. The victim was initially reported missing and his body was recovered from a canal two weeks later.
Superintendent of Police Amrita Duhan said, "On January 16, victim's father, Krishnalal, filed a missing person report of his 35-year-old son, Bhajanlal, a resident of Chak 04 ZWM. The complaint stated that Bhajanlal had left home saying he was going to Ghadsana but never returned. While searches were underway, on February 2, a report was received about an unidentified body found in a canal in the Nokh area of Phalodi district. Upon identification, the body was identified as Bhajanlal's. A medical board conducted a post-mortem examination and the report revealed a deep head injury and rope marks around his neck, indicating he was strangled. This led the police to suspect it was not a natural death".
The SP said a special police team conducted the investigation based on technical evidence, call details, and an informant's information. The deceased's motorcycle was also recovered from the canal.
Investigations revealed that Bhajanlal's wife, Indra Devi, was having an affair with Prabhudayal (31), a resident of the same locality. "Together, they conspired to kill Bhajanlal. They first knocked him unconscious by hitting him on the head and then strangled him to death. To destroy evidence, they threw the body, along with his motorcycle, into the Indira Gandhi Canal at night," probe revealed.
Police have arrested the accused, Prabhudayal and Indra Devi, while a juvenile was detained. The investigations and interrogations are still underway, police said.
