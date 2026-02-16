ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Woman, Lover Kill Husband, Dump Body In Canal; Arrested

Sri Ganganagar: A woman and her lover have been arrested for allegedly strangulating her husband to death and dumping his body in a canal in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred in the Nai Mandi Ghadsana area of ​​the district. The victim was initially reported missing and his body was recovered from a canal two weeks later.

Superintendent of Police Amrita Duhan said, "On January 16, victim's father, Krishnalal, filed a missing person report of his 35-year-old son, Bhajanlal, a resident of Chak 04 ZWM. The complaint stated that Bhajanlal had left home saying he was going to Ghadsana but never returned. While searches were underway, on February 2, a report was received about an unidentified body found in a canal in the Nokh area of ​​Phalodi district. Upon identification, the body was identified as Bhajanlal's. A medical board conducted a post-mortem examination and the report revealed a deep head injury and rope marks around his neck, indicating he was strangled. This led the police to suspect it was not a natural death".