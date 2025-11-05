Rajasthan: Woman Kills Her Two-Year-Old Son, Attempts To Die By Suicide
According to FIR, Rukmani killed her two-year-old son, Ayush, and later attempted to jump into a well near their home.
Published : November 5, 2025 at 11:41 PM IST
Chittorgarh: A woman killed her two-year-old son and allegedly attempted to die by suicide before she was saved by a man in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh.
Upon learning about the incident, police rushed to the scene and registered a murder case. The woman was subsequently detained. The murder of the child is suspected to be the fallout of a domestic dispute. Police are currently investigating the matter.
Bhadesar Deputy Superintendent of Police, Anil Sharma, said on Wednesday evening, Bhadsoda police station received information that a woman in Mokhampura killed her son and also attempted to end her life. Kishan, son of Shankarlal Jat, a resident of Mokhampura, lodged a complaint to the police station.
According to the FIR, Rukmani, the wife of the applicant's younger brother, Madan, killed her two-year-old son, Ayush, and later attempted to jump into a well near their home.
However, Omkar Lal Jat, a neighbour, witnessed the scene and saved the woman's life. Police said the woman is completely healthy now. Upon receiving the information, the police transported the child's body to the Mandfiya Sub-District Hospital. Police have registered a murder case and launched an investigation. After conducting a post-mortem, the police handed over the body of the child to the family members.
Bhadsoda Police Station officer Mahendra Singh said the woman is being questioned regarding her son's murder. "No clear motive for the murder has been revealed. Initial investigations suggest that the woman is short-tempered. Again, a family dispute might have led her to commit the crime. The exact reason for the murder will become clear only after the investigation," Singh added.
