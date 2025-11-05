ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Woman Kills Her Two-Year-Old Son, Attempts To Die By Suicide

Chittorgarh: A woman killed her two-year-old son and allegedly attempted to die by suicide before she was saved by a man in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh.

Upon learning about the incident, police rushed to the scene and registered a murder case. The woman was subsequently detained. The murder of the child is suspected to be the fallout of a domestic dispute. Police are currently investigating the matter.

Bhadesar Deputy Superintendent of Police, Anil Sharma, said on Wednesday evening, Bhadsoda police station received information that a woman in Mokhampura killed her son and also attempted to end her life. Kishan, son of Shankarlal Jat, a resident of Mokhampura, lodged a complaint to the police station.