Rajasthan Woman's Body Found In Trunk, Husband Detained For Questioning
Police suspect that she was murdered during an altercation with her husband her body was later concealed inside the trunk
Published : July 21, 2026 at 8:53 PM IST
Jhunjhunu: A woman was allegedly murdered and her body hidden inside a trunk at her home in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Agwana Khurd village under the Surajgarh police station limits.
According to Station House Officer (SHO) Ram Singh Yadav, police received information that the body of a woman had been hidden inside a trunk at the residence of Krishna Kumar Jat. A police team recovered the body, which was identified as that of his wife, Shilochana Jat.
Preliminary investigation suggests that the body was two to three days old. Police said the victim's hands were found tied inside the trunk. During the initial investigation, police learned that Krishna Kumar Jat and Shilochana had been married since 2009.
The couple allegedly had an argument after the husband demanded money to buy alcohol. When Shilochana reportedly refused to give him money, the dispute escalated. Police suspect that she was murdered during the altercation and her body was later concealed inside the trunk.
Police have detained Krishna Kumar Jat for questioning, SHO Ram Singh Yadav said.
The body has been sent to the Surajgarh Community Health Centre for post-mortem examination. Police said the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the autopsy report.
Officials said further action will be taken based on the post-mortem findings, forensic evidence and the outcome of the ongoing interrogation.
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