ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Woman's Body Found In Trunk, Husband Detained For Questioning

Jhunjhunu: A woman was allegedly murdered and her body hidden inside a trunk at her home in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Agwana Khurd village under the Surajgarh police station limits.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Ram Singh Yadav, police received information that the body of a woman had been hidden inside a trunk at the residence of Krishna Kumar Jat. A police team recovered the body, which was identified as that of his wife, Shilochana Jat.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the body was two to three days old. Police said the victim's hands were found tied inside the trunk. During the initial investigation, police learned that Krishna Kumar Jat and Shilochana had been married since 2009.

The couple allegedly had an argument after the husband demanded money to buy alcohol. When Shilochana reportedly refused to give him money, the dispute escalated. Police suspect that she was murdered during the altercation and her body was later concealed inside the trunk.