Rajasthan: Woman 'Feeds' Her Eight-Month-Old Daughter Acid After Fight With Husband; Child Dies
Police said the baby battled for her life on the ventilator for two days before dying due to serious injuries sustained internally on Wednesday.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 10:28 PM IST|
Updated : May 20, 2026 at 10:42 PM IST
Alwar: An eight-month-old girl died at a hospital in Rajasthan on Wednesday, two days after her mother allegedly forced her to drink acid during an argument with her husband, police said.
The shocking incident occurred late on Monday, May 18, at Captain Chowk, Bhiwadi, which falls under the new district of Khairthal-Tijara. As per the police statement, the baby battled for her life on the ventilator for two days before dying due to serious injuries sustained internally on Wednesday.
"On getting information regarding the incident, a team was dispatched to the District Hospital, Alwar. After conducting a post-mortem on the body of the deceased, the body was released to the relatives of the deceased. Further investigation is being carried out according to the complaint filed by the family," stated ASI Balram of Bhiwadi Phase III Police Station.
According to the child’s father, Mohit, in the course of a heated discussion regarding a visit back home, his wife got angry and made the infant drink about half a glass of acid. Mohit hurriedly rushed back from work after knowing what had happened and brought his dangerously ill daughter to the Bhiwadi hospital and then to the Alwar Children’s Hospital.
Dr Charu Garg, who is working with the Children's Hospital, stated that the infant child had been admitted in very dangerous condition on May 18th. The effect of acid on the body parts of the child proved devastating since the child had suffered ruptured intestines.
Mohit, in his anguish at the loss of his only child, alleged that the child was murdered deliberately by his wife and wanted his wife to get the harshest punishment for such a dastardly act. Further steps are being taken in this regard by the police department.