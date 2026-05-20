ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Woman 'Feeds' Her Eight-Month-Old Daughter Acid After Fight With Husband; Child Dies

Alwar: An eight-month-old girl died at a hospital in Rajasthan on Wednesday, two days after her mother allegedly forced her to drink acid during an argument with her husband, police said.

The shocking incident occurred late on Monday, May 18, at Captain Chowk, Bhiwadi, which falls under the new district of Khairthal-Tijara. As per the police statement, the baby battled for her life on the ventilator for two days before dying due to serious injuries sustained internally on Wednesday.

"On getting information regarding the incident, a team was dispatched to the District Hospital, Alwar. After conducting a post-mortem on the body of the deceased, the body was released to the relatives of the deceased. Further investigation is being carried out according to the complaint filed by the family," stated ASI Balram of Bhiwadi Phase III Police Station.