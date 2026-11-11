Rajasthan Woman Dies By Suicide After Cyber Fraud Gang Uses AI-Generated Images To Blackmail Her, 6 Arrested
The cyber fraud gang duped the woman through a fake rare coin buying scheme and blackmailed her using AI-morphed photos.
Published : November 11, 2026 at 4:17 PM IST
Jhalawar: A 56-year-old woman in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district allegedly died by suicide after being blackmailed by AI-generated images and threats against her son. Police have arrested six persons, including four women and detained three minors, from Bihar in connection with the case.
The deceased, identified as Madhubala Thakur, a resident of Subhash Colony in Jhalawar, had hoped to earn money for her son's education by selling some old coins she possessed.
According to the police, she came across an advertisement on social media, offering lakhs of rupees for old and rare coins. Attracted by the offer, she contacted the advertisers without realising that it was a trap. The accused initially extracted small amounts, subsequently demanding more money under various pretext, and before she knew it, her entire life savings were siphoned off into the accounts of fraudsters.
When Madhubala demanded her money back, the scammers began using AI-generated, fabricated photographs and videos to blackmail her. They also threatened to implicate her son in criminal cases and have him arrested if she failed to meet their demands.
Police said the woman was subjected to acute mental torment following repeated blackmailing before she took to end her life.
Following her death, her family lodged a complaint at the Kotwali police station, alleging cyber fraud and abetment of suicide.
Jhalawar Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Kumar said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was set up under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Bhagchand Meena and bank accounts, UPI transactions and technical evidence were examined following which, the gang's Bihar links were discovered.
Jhalawar Police, in coordination with the local police in Bihar, conducted an operation and raided across Saharsa, Madhepura, and Khagaria districts. Six persons, identified as kingpin Ajit Yadav, Aarti Kumari, Manju Devi, Satish Kumar, Ranju Devi, and Khushboo were arrested, while three minors were detained.
The SP said that the accused have been brought to Jhalawar on transit remand and are currently in police custody. Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
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