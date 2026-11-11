ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Woman Dies By Suicide After Cyber Fraud Gang Uses AI-Generated Images To Blackmail Her, 6 Arrested

Six persons were arrested from Bihar in connection with the cyber fraud case ( ETV Bharat )

Jhalawar: A 56-year-old woman in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district allegedly died by suicide after being blackmailed by AI-generated images and threats against her son. Police have arrested six persons, including four women and detained three minors, from Bihar in connection with the case.

The deceased, identified as Madhubala Thakur, a resident of Subhash Colony in Jhalawar, had hoped to earn money for her son's education by selling some old coins she possessed.

According to the police, she came across an advertisement on social media, offering lakhs of rupees for old and rare coins. Attracted by the offer, she contacted the advertisers without realising that it was a trap. The accused initially extracted small amounts, subsequently demanding more money under various pretext, and before she knew it, her entire life savings were siphoned off into the accounts of fraudsters.

When Madhubala demanded her money back, the scammers began using AI-generated, fabricated photographs and videos to blackmail her. They also threatened to implicate her son in criminal cases and have him arrested if she failed to meet their demands.

Police said the woman was subjected to acute mental torment following repeated blackmailing before she took to end her life.

Following her death, her family lodged a complaint at the Kotwali police station, alleging cyber fraud and abetment of suicide.