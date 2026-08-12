Rajasthan Woman Booked For Abortion Without Husband’s Consent Six Years Ago
Ajmer police registered a case after a woman had an abortion without her husband’s consent in 2020; investigation is underway following a court order.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 3:49 PM IST
Ajmer: A woman has landed in legal trouble after undergoing an abortion without her husband’s consent, a case that surfaced six years after the incident.
The Haribhau Upadhyay Nagar Police Station filed an FIR against the accused following an order from the Additional Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Court no 1 in Ajmer, with police beginning the probe into the matter.
Citing husband’s complaint, police said the wife became pregnant in June 2020 a year after the marriage as confirmed by a sonogram showing a six-week-old fetus.
“The husband and his family were happy about the pregnancy but his wife, probably holding modern views, did not want to have the child,” they said.
Despite his efforts to persuade her, the wife remained firm on having an abortion and left for her father’s house. “In July 2020, she informed her husband that she had undergone an abortion at a private hospital on Pushkar Road without his knowledge or consent,” according to police.
The husband further alleged that his wife and her mother conspired with the hospital management and the doctor to carry out the abortion secretly. He described the act as cruelty and demanded legal action against those involved. Additionally, the husband claimed that his wife had earlier filed a false dowry harassment case against him.
Mahavir Sharma, Station House Officer of Haribhau Upadhyay Nagar Police Station, confirmed the incident. The case was registered after the police received the court’s order. The investigation into the incident is ongoing,” he said.
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