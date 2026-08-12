ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Woman Booked For Abortion Without Husband’s Consent Six Years Ago

Ajmer: A woman has landed in legal trouble after undergoing an abortion without her husband’s consent, a case that surfaced six years after the incident.

The Haribhau Upadhyay Nagar Police Station filed an FIR against the accused following an order from the Additional Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Court no 1 in Ajmer, with police beginning the probe into the matter.

Citing husband’s complaint, police said the wife became pregnant in June 2020 a year after the marriage as confirmed by a sonogram showing a six-week-old fetus.

“The husband and his family were happy about the pregnancy but his wife, probably holding modern views, did not want to have the child,” they said.