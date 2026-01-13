Rajasthan: Water Leak Floods ICU At Jaipur’s SMS Hospital, 14 Critical Patients Shifted
Officials said nearly 6 inches of water flooded the ICU, risking sensitive equipment and posing an electric-shock hazard, prompting the hospital administration to act.
Published : January 13, 2026 at 4:24 PM IST
Jaipur: Panic broke out late Monday night after water flooded the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Trauma Centre of Sawai Man Singh Hospital (SMS) in Jaipur, Rajasthan. At the time, 14 critically ill patients were in the ICU, including ten on ventilators.
All patients were quickly moved to safer areas, including another ICU in the trauma centre and Bangar Hospital.
Hospital officials said nearly six inches of water had accumulated inside the ICU, posing a serious risk due to the presence of sensitive medical equipment and the possibility of electric shock. Following the incident, the hospital administration swung into action.
Trauma Centre in-charge Dr B L Yadav said the flooding occurred due to a leaking water pipeline on the roof. He said that as soon as the problem was found, the roof valve was shut to stop the water.
“Keeping in mind the risk of cold and infection, all patients were shifted as a precautionary measure," he said.
Explaining the cause of the leak, Dr Yadav said, "The area where the ICU is located, earlier had rooms and toilets. Old water pipelines were buried inside the walls during new construction. Over time, these pipelines corroded, leading to the leakage last night."
Hospital staff described how the water soaked the floor and equipment. Due to the presence of sensitive medical devices and electrical systems, the administration acted quickly to prevent electric shock.
Dr Yadav immediately initiated the rescue and shifting process. Considering the seriousness of the situation, the Head of the Neurosurgery Department, Dr Sanjeev Chopra, and the Public Works Department, Medical Officer In Charge (PWD MOIC), Dr Alok Tiwari, also reached the spot to assess the damage and oversee the emergency response.
Dr Yadav said repair work on the damaged pipeline began late at night itself. "The pipelines have now been repaired. Throughout the incident, the hospital administration took swift decisions and prioritised patient safety, which helped prevent any loss of life or serious complications," he said.
ICU To Resume By Tomorrow
Principal Medical Secretary Gayatri Rathore visited the Trauma Centre on Tuesday to review the situation. After inspecting the flooded ICU, she said, "The hospital administration brought the situation under control in time. Water entered due to a pipeline located behind the ICU wall."
She added that officials have been instructed to identify and document the routes of all such pipelines within the hospital premises. "We have directed the administration to map these pipelines so similar incidents can be avoided in the future," she said.
Rathore also said the patients were shifted well in time, preventing any harm. "The ICU has resumed partial operations, and it will be fully functional by tomorrow," she said.
Hospital authorities said thorough safety checks will be conducted before normal operations are restored. Additional measures are also being planned to ensure that ageing infrastructure does not pose risks to patient care in the future.
