Rajasthan: Water Leak Floods ICU At Jaipur’s SMS Hospital, 14 Critical Patients Shifted

Jaipur: Panic broke out late Monday night after water flooded the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Trauma Centre of Sawai Man Singh Hospital (SMS) in Jaipur, Rajasthan. At the time, 14 critically ill patients were in the ICU, including ten on ventilators.

All patients were quickly moved to safer areas, including another ICU in the trauma centre and Bangar Hospital.

Hospital officials said nearly six inches of water had accumulated inside the ICU, posing a serious risk due to the presence of sensitive medical equipment and the possibility of electric shock. Following the incident, the hospital administration swung into action.

Trauma Centre in-charge Dr B L Yadav said the flooding occurred due to a leaking water pipeline on the roof. He said that as soon as the problem was found, the roof valve was shut to stop the water.

“Keeping in mind the risk of cold and infection, all patients were shifted as a precautionary measure," he said.

Explaining the cause of the leak, Dr Yadav said, "The area where the ICU is located, earlier had rooms and toilets. Old water pipelines were buried inside the walls during new construction. Over time, these pipelines corroded, leading to the leakage last night."

Hospital staff described how the water soaked the floor and equipment. Due to the presence of sensitive medical devices and electrical systems, the administration acted quickly to prevent electric shock.