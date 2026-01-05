ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Village Council 'Decree' Cuts Off Food And Water To Families Over Their Marriage Choice

NAGAUR: Two families in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district are facing “social boycott” over a marriage which has not gone down well with village elders, who are angered by the local girl’s choice to marry someone who stays outside their village.

As usual, tension prevails in the village over the "social boycott" decree issued by local community leaders against two families over the marriage. The police have registered a criminal case and stepped up surveillance to prevent any violence.

Giving details, Nagaur Circle Officer Jatin Jain said that considering the seriousness of the case, a case was registered at the Sadar police station under sections 308(4), 356(2), and 61(2) of the Indian Penal Code. He said police started an investigation. “Any kind of social boycott is illegal, and strict action will be taken against the culprits. Police surveillance has been increased in the village after the incident,” he added.