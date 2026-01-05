Rajasthan Village Council 'Decree' Cuts Off Food And Water To Families Over Their Marriage Choice
Published : January 5, 2026 at 5:43 PM IST
NAGAUR: Two families in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district are facing “social boycott” over a marriage which has not gone down well with village elders, who are angered by the local girl’s choice to marry someone who stays outside their village.
As usual, tension prevails in the village over the "social boycott" decree issued by local community leaders against two families over the marriage. The police have registered a criminal case and stepped up surveillance to prevent any violence.
Giving details, Nagaur Circle Officer Jatin Jain said that considering the seriousness of the case, a case was registered at the Sadar police station under sections 308(4), 356(2), and 61(2) of the Indian Penal Code. He said police started an investigation. “Any kind of social boycott is illegal, and strict action will be taken against the culprits. Police surveillance has been increased in the village after the incident,” he added.
The parents of the groom wrote in their police complaint that their son had married the girl with the consent of family. Some office-bearers of a village society, angered by this marriage, held a meeting and issued a decree against both families. According to the victim, the society president, vice-president, secretary, and others held a meeting in the Sadar market on the night of December 30 and announced that no villager would interact with these families. Again, they asked villagers not to give rations or water to members of the two families.
The victim alleged that on January 1, a public announcement was made in the village using a loudspeaker mounted on a taxi. To exert pressure, the victim's electronics shop was also forcibly closed. The victims alleged that they threatened to kill his son and daughter-in-law if they did not leave the village within two days. The victim feared that the accused people might seize his valuable land and house.