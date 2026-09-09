ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Urban Local Body Polls: Karni Sena Leads Campaign To Pressure Candidates Over UGC Equity Regulations Rollback Demand

Jaipur: Amidst the first phase of voting for urban local body elections in Rajasthan, the Shri Rajput Karni Sena along with other outfits has launched a campaign to pressure candidates to prominently raise the demand for rollback of the newly notified regulations by the University Grants Commission(UGC) to tackle caste discrimination on college campuses.

The University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026 were notified by the higher education regulatory body on January 13, 2026 and replace the 2012 guidelines over the matter. The regulations came on the orders of the Supreme Court following a petition in the apex court by mothers of Rohith Vemula and Payal Tadvi. Vemula, a doctorate student at the Hyderabad University and Payal Tadvi, a doctor at the Topiwala Medical College in Maharashtra died by suicide in 2016 and 2019 respectively after allegedly facing caste-based discrimination.

Karni Sena along with other upper caste communities are opposing the regulations will lead to harrassment of general category students.

Karni Sena Leads Campaign To Pressure Candidates Over UGC Equity Regulations Rollback Demand (ETV Bharat)

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Mahipal Singh Makrana, National President of the Shri Rajput Karni Sena, claimed that independent candidates in several areas of the state, including Jaipur, are supporting the organisation's demand to rollback the UGC equity regulations. He stated that the organisation has clarified it does not support any single political party; instead, it will stand with candidates who provide written support for the UGC rollback demand.

According to Makrana, the Karni Sena has covered a distance of approximately 800 kilometers in Rajasthan so far during its campaign aimed at uniting the 'Savarn' (upper caste) community. He also highlighted the participation of various communities in the foot march held in Jaipur.

Makrana stated that the organization is continuously striving to convey its demand to the government. He asserted that if the demand is ignored, the protest will be further intensified amidst the election atmosphere. A strategy is being formulated to support councillor candidates in major municipal corporation areas—including Jaipur—who stand in favor of the UGC rollback, Makrana said.