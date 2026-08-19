Rajasthan Urban Local Body Elections Announced; Model Code Of Conduct Comes Into Effect
State Election Commissioner Rajeshwar Singh said that the polls will be held in two phases starting September 9.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 6:24 PM IST
Jaipur: The Rajasthan State Election Commission on Wednesday announced the schedule for the long-awaited municipal body elections in the state. With the release of the election schedule, the State Election Commission has enforced the Model Code of Conduct across Rajasthan.
State Election Commissioner Rajeshwar Singh said that voting for the first phase is scheduled for September 9, and for the second phase, on September 11. Polling hours will be from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Elections will be held across a total of 309 municipal bodies.
Vote counting and results for the first phase of the municipal elections will be declared on September 14, while results for the second phase will be announced on September 21.
The Model Code of Conduct has come into effect in the respective municipal areas immediately upon the announcement of the election schedule.
Singh noted that a total of 1,44,00,853 voters across the state will participate in the electoral process. The number of municipal bodies in the state has risen to 309 for this election cycle, making the polls in new and reorganized municipal bodies politically significant.
In terms of voter population, Jaipur is the largest urban area, with 2,420,829 voters set to exercise their franchise. Conversely, Indragarh (Bundi) has the lowest number of voters, with 4,744.
With the announcement of the election schedule, political parties and aspiring candidates are expected to ramp up their activities. Political parties will now focus on ticket aspirants, local political dynamics, and election strategies.
Plans are in place to conduct Panchayat elections following the municipal body polls.
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