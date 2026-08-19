ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Urban Local Body Elections Announced; Model Code Of Conduct Comes Into Effect

Jaipur: The Rajasthan State Election Commission on Wednesday announced the schedule for the long-awaited municipal body elections in the state. With the release of the election schedule, the State Election Commission has enforced the Model Code of Conduct across Rajasthan.

State Election Commissioner Rajeshwar Singh said that voting for the first phase is scheduled for September 9, and for the second phase, on September 11. Polling hours will be from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Elections will be held across a total of 309 municipal bodies.

Rajasthan State Election Commissioner Rajeshwar Singh during a presser in Jaipur (ETV Bharat)

Vote counting and results for the first phase of the municipal elections will be declared on September 14, while results for the second phase will be announced on September 21.